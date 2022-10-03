Will Smith movie Emancipation gets a 2022 release date, just in time for prize season

Apple TV+ will now release Will Smith’s drama Emancipation later this year, despite the release date reportedly being pushed back to 2023 in the wake of Slapgate.

The streamer announced that Emancipation would now hit theaters on December 2 and be available for streaming on December 9, just in time for awards season, despite Smith’s 10-year ban from the Oscars.

In addition, a trailer for the film was released on Monday, which is based on a true story and in which Smith plays a runaway slave.

Smith will play the part of Peter in the landmark film, which is based on a true story from an 1863 photograph titled The Scourged Back.

The image, according to history.com, shows Peter showing off a badly battered back after a treacherous journey to freedom. (The photo, which appeared in Harper’s Weekly in July 1863, was instrumental in changing the beliefs of white northerners who wanted to abolish slavery.)

The trailer opens with a drop of blood dripping onto a leaf before Will’s voice is heard in a voiceover.

“I heard it myself,” Will says, in character as Peter. “Slaves are free.”

Escape: The trailer shows Will’s character Peter amid his harrowing escape

‘Says who?’ asks his friend Gordon.

“Lincoln,” Peter replies.

But Smith’s character faces dangerous obstacles on his journey to freedom.

“We have to go to Lincoln’s army. Five days, through this swamp,’ continues Peter.

“There are many ways to die in a swamp,” his friend tells him.

“There are many ways to die here,” replies Peter.

‘I won’t be afraid. What can an ordinary man do to me?’ Peter says as images of him flash on the screen in the middle of his harrowing escape.

“Follow the sound of Lincoln’s guns,” a man advises him.

“My family is with me forever,” Peter says as images of his wife and their children appear.

The trailer ends with a tense montage of Will’s escape coupled with footage from the Civil War, before being shown hitting the ground with a shovel.

“I will look triumphant to my enemies,” Peter says just as the trailer draws to a close.

In May, Variety reported that the release date of Emancipation had been pushed to 2023 due to the incident.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film already won awards at this year’s Oscars, but Smith’s on-camera attack on Chris Rock helped the studio get the damage under control.

Sources said there was an “unspoken truth” that the film wouldn’t be released until 2023, Variety reported.

The Oscar exchange between Smith and Rock happened after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head saying, “Jada, I love you, GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” referring to the 1997 film that featured Demi Moore with a shaved head. (Pinkett Smith, 51, has been diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.)

After the controversy, Smith, who won an Oscar for Best Actor on the night of the incident, resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from the institution for 10 years. However, he may still receive an Oscar nomination.

Smith also publicly apologized to Rock, calling his behavior “unacceptable and unforgivable.”