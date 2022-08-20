Will Smith might be ready to return to social media… after his apology for infamous Oscars slap 

<!–

Will Smith popped in on Instagram on Friday to share that he’s ‘trying to get back on social’ [media].’

The 53-year-old actor engaged his 63.8 million followers when he posted a humorous video of a baby gorilla poking an adult gorilla to get his attention and play.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum compared the clip to him testing the waters to get back online.

It comes nearly a month after he turned to the photo-sharing app to formally apologize to Chris Rock for hitting him onstage at the Oscars in March.

Smith said he’d been working on himself for the past three months and now realized how many people he’d hurt when he hit Rock on live TV.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk yet and if he is, he’ll get in touch. So I’ll say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

The megastar’s Friday upload garnered more than a million likes from his loyal fan base.

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and his younger brother Tony: “I just didn’t realize how many people were injured at the time, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother.”

He continued: ‘I want to apologize to Tony Rock… Tony Rock was my husband and this is probably irreparable.’

He also apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife whose honor he wanted to defend with the outburst, saying she “had nothing to do with it.”

“I’ve spent the past three months repeating and understanding the nuances and complexities of what was happening in that moment.

“I’m not going to try and unpack all that now, but I can tell you all, there’s not a single part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time,” he admitted.

Smith already apologized to Rock in March. He posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that “violence in all its forms” was wrong.

The I Am Legend star has been criticized for his actions, but has also been publicly supported by many.

In the comments section of his apology video post, fellow comedian Jamie Foxx expressed his support.

“Love you bro, we love you… you’re still that young man from Philadelphia we fell in love with a long time ago! You will forever be BIG WILLY to me… your true fans have always loved you!’ He wrote.

The comment garnered more than 43,000 likes from cheering friends and fans.