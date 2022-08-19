Will Smith ‘is back in talks with Netflix’ for tell-all biopic after apologizing for Chris Rock slap

Will Smith is back in talks with Netflix about an all-encompassing biopic just weeks after apologizing for beating Chris Rock at The Oscars, according to a new report.

It is alleged that the 53-year-old Academy Award winner was in negotiations with major streaming services for a movie about his life, which was canceled after the ugly physical altercation with the 57-year-old comedian.

Now at least one major company is open to doing business with Smith according to: The sun on Friday as a source said: ‘Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple TV+ in the wake of the blow.

Since then, he has apologized and has been out of the limelight for a long time. With this in mind, there is broad agreement that sufficient time has passed for the dust to settle.’

The Clap Heard Around the World: Smith Slammed Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th

“It has been made clear that talks can be resumed about a biopic in which Netflix was interested.”

No doubt the shocking incident with Rock will have to be part of the discussions.

The insider explained: “The blow and fallout are undoubtedly pivotal moments in Will’s life and will become part of the storyline of his life.

“Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will’s team has no doubts that Apple will follow suit.”

On July 29, Smith offered another fawning apology to Rock, revealing that his former boyfriend still hasn’t forgiven him for hitting him onstage at the Oscars.

Smith said he had taken the time to “work” on himself for the past three months and now realized how many people he hurt when he hit Rock onstage at the awards ceremony.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he’ll get in touch. So I’ll say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and his entire family, especially Rock’s mother and his younger brother Tony.

“I just didn’t realize how many people were injured at the time, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.

“I want to apologize to Tony Rock… Tony Rock was my husband and this is probably irreparable,” he said.

He also apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife whose honor he claimed to be defending with the outburst, saying she had “nothing to do with it.”

The actor posted the video to Instagram on Friday, where he said he was “fogged” during his acceptance speech, which is why he did not apologize to Rock. “I have contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk when he is, he will contact

Smith said he had “reflected” on his behavior over the past three months and had come to realize how many people he had hurt

“I’ve spent the past three months repeating and understanding the nuances and complexities of what was happening in that moment.

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had recently revealed that she suffered from alopecia and had shaved her head. Rock joked during his hosting set that she looked like ‘GI Jane’

“I’m not going to try and unpack all that now, but I can tell you all, there’s not a single part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time.

“There isn’t a single part of me that thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a sense of disrespect or insults.”

Rock, who hosted the show, joked that Smith’s wife Jada looked like “GI Jane” because of her bald head.

She had recently revealed that she suffers from alopecia.

Smith stormed onto the stage and punched Rock after smoking: “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth.”

He won Best Actor that night for his role in King Richard, but did not specifically apologize to Rock.

He insisted his wife had nothing to do with the blow and continued, “I made my own choice from my own experiences from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, honey.

“I want to say sorry to my children and my family for the heat I put on all of us.

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community.

“It’s like I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart that I stole and tainted your moment.”

Smith went on to claim that “disappointing people” is his “central trauma.”

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes. You know it happened on the price of Questlove. You know, it’s like.

‘I’m really not sorry enough.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I disappoint people, so it hurts.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to the image and impression that people had of me, and the work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply remorseful.

“And I try to repent without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.

“I would like to say to those people that I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply committed and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.

“And, you know, if you stick with it, I promise we can be friends again,” he told the fans he’d abandoned.

Rock only recently addressed the controversy at a Madison Square Garden show, where he laughed it off.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he told the crowd.

Smith first apologized to Rock in March. He posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that “violence in all its forms” was wrong.

