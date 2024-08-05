Will Smith has flashbacks to his post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend as he walks through the deserted streets of Zurich, Switzerland.

Will Smith experienced a sense of déjà vu while exploring the empty streets of Zurich, Switzerland, which reminded him of his post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend.

The 55-year-old actor ventured out into the picturesque town during the morning hours and recorded a clip for his followers, showing them how empty it was.

“I’m having flashbacks to I Am Legend. I’m looking for Fred. What are you doing here, Fred?” the Oscar winner said, quoting one of his lines from the iconic 2007 film.

In the film, Smith’s character Robert Neville encounters a mannequin he names “Fred”, who then mysteriously ends up being relocated outside, increasing Neville’s paranoia.

Will, who is currently working on a sequel to the film, captioned the clip: “Sunday 5:30am Zurich, Switzerland. It’s beautiful! I’ll be back.”

Will Smith, 55, experienced a sense of déjà vu while exploring the empty streets of Zurich, Switzerland, which reminded him of his post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend.

“I’m having flashbacks to I Am Legend. I’m looking for Fred. What are you doing here, Fred?” the Oscar winner said, quoting one of his lines from the iconic 2007 film, which is seen in a still.

The video begins with Will enjoying his morning walk and tells his followers: “A little stroll through the streets of Zurich. I’ve never been to Zurich before. It’s my first time.”

“Our plane couldn’t take off, so we had to spend the night in Zurich. And it’s all mine.”

“It’s very quiet,” says the Ali star, as he pans the camera to show the deserted streets.

At that moment, a bird sings, causing Will to shush it: “I was just talking about how calm the dog is,” he adds hilariously.

Continuing your walk along the Limmat River, you share picturesque views of the serene canal and its graceful swan inhabitants.

“I didn’t realize they were all swans,” he notes.

“This is a gift for my life. It’s a gift,” he says as his camera focuses on a display of Swiss Army knives.

“It’s real. Did you understand correctly? They are Swiss Army knives in Switzerland,” he jokes.

At the end of the video, the actor expresses his gratitude for the unexpected and rare moment of solitude and exclaims: “It’s fantastic. I’ve never had the opportunity to walk around a city like this. Zurich is beautiful.”

The actor ventured out to the picturesque town in the early morning hours and recorded a clip for his followers, showing them how empty it was.

She captioned the video: “Sunday 5:30am Zurich, Switzerland. It’s wonderful! I’ll be back.”

“Our plane couldn’t take off so we had to spend the night in Zurich. And it’s all mine. It’s very quiet,” says the Ali star, panning the camera to show the deserted streets.

“This is a gift to my life. It’s a gift,” he says as his camera pans to a display of Swiss Army Knives. “It’s real. Did you get it right? They’re Swiss Army Knives in Switzerland,” he jokes.

In the end, the actor is grateful for the rare moment of solitude: “It’s fantastic. I’ve never had the chance to walk through a city like this. It’s a beautiful view of Zurich.”

I Am Legend, set in New York City, follows Smith as Neville, a U.S. Army virologist and the sole survivor of a plague caused by a man-made virus, which turned most of humanity into nocturnal vampire-like mutants.

He spends his days searching for a cure while dealing with the loss of his family, loneliness, and trying to stay away from the infected.

The sci-fi horror blockbuster, directed by Francis Lawrence, is loosely based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson.

I Am Legend was released in December 2007 and grossed $585.4 million at the worldwide box office.

The film was the third film adaptation of the novel after 1964’s The Last Man on Earth and the 1971 film The Omega Man.

A sequel is currently in development, starring Michael B. Jordan, who will work alongside Will.

Last month, the 37-year-old actor described the film project as “something that’s in the works,” according to People.

“We’re still working on the script and fine-tuning it,” Michael said while promoting the Propel Your City Project as part of his partnership with Propel Fitness Water.

“It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to shoot it, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him,” he said of working with Will.

I Am Legend, released in 2007, follows Smith as Neville, a U.S. Army virologist and the sole survivor of a virus that turned most of humanity into nocturnal, vampire-like mutants.

A sequel is currently in development, starring Michael B. Jordan, who will work alongside Will; Jordan seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2023

“As someone I’ve admired for a long time, being able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m very excited,” Michael added.

Will previously told Entertainment Tonight in May that he and Michael had spent some time together developing the sequel.

“I think it looks good,” Will told ET. “We have some really strong ideas… I think we’re going to make it on screen together. That guy is the truth, so I’d love to do it.”

An I Am Legend sequel has reportedly been in the works since early March 2022, with Will reprising his role and Michael joining in a starring role, both serving as producers.

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the script and co-produced the original, will write the sequel.

Speaking to DeadlineHollywood producer Goldsman explained that the long-awaited second film will “go back to Matheson’s original book” and return to the post-apocalyptic New York scene “a few decades after the first.”