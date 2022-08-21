Will Smith gets fright of his life when he sees a TARANTULA walking across the floor

<!–

From Muhammad Ali to Captain Steven Hiller who helped save the world from aliens in Independence Day, Will Smith has played many tough guys during his illustrious career in Hollywood.

But on Saturday, the old leading man let fear take over when he spotted a large tarantula spider just steps away from him.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Will can be seen jumping on a chair while demanding that his oldest son Trey take a ride on the creature.

‘What the hell. That’s a big A** spin,” Will explained in the video.

“That’s a tarantula,” Trey retorted as his father settled into a chair as far away from the spider as possible.

“Okay Trey, you’ve got to get that out of here,” Will said to the oldest of his three children.

Trey then glances back and looks at his father as if saying, “Why do I have to do it!?”

“Come on, you’re young and strong and you can take the bite,” the Bad Boys star said as Trey shot another incredulous look at his father.

It’s at this point that Trey gets the idea to place a glass over the spider, which sparked a few yells from the Bad Boys actor.

Once the tarantula was trapped under the glass, Will gains a bit of courage and eventually gets off his seat to help in the situation

“Okay, we take turns because we’re a team,” the Pennsylvania native tells his son, then comes up with the idea of ​​sticking a piece of paper under the glass cup so they can lift it and lift it and go outside. throw away .

But before Will gets off the tarantula, he lifts the glass to get a closer look at the spider.

“Okay, now that’s the biggest spider we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Trey declares, with his father probably agreeing.

“Okay, I don’t like that at all,” Will adds, as Trey asks him to lift it higher to get a better view of the beast.

“This is a spider in the house,” the actor says, holding it under the cup just below eye level before explaining. We’re selling the house.’