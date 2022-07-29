Will Smith FINALLY apologizes for Oscars slap

Will Smith has finally apologized for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, revealing that the comedian hasn’t forgiven him yet.

The actor posted the video to Instagram on Friday, where he said he was “fogged” during his acceptance speech, which is why he did not apologize to Rock.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he’ll get in touch.

“So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and his entire family.

“I just didn’t realize how many people were injured at the time, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.’

Smith said his wife Jada did not order him to hit Rock, and that he takes full responsibility for what happened.

The Clap Heard Around the World: Smith Slammed Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th

“I’ve spent the past three months repeating and understanding the nuances and complexities of what was happening in that moment.

“I’m not going to try to unpack all that now, but I can tell you all, there’s not a single part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave at the time.

“There isn’t a single part of me that thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a sense of disrespect or insults.”

Rock, who hosted the show, joked that Smith’s wife Jada looked like “GI Jane” because of her bald head.

She had recently revealed that she suffers from alopecia.

Smith stormed onto the stage and punched Rock after smoking: “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth.”

He won Best Actor that night for his role in King Richard, but did not specifically apologize to Rock.

He insisted that his wife had nothing to do with the blow and continued, “I made my own choice from my own experiences from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, honey.

“I want to say sorry to my children and my family for the heat I put on all of us.

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. It’s like I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have your moment stolen and tarnished.’

Smith went on to claim that “disappointing people” is his “central trauma.”

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes. You know it happened on the price of Questlove. You know, it’s like. I’m really not enough.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I disappoint people, so it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to the image and impression people had of me, and the work I’m trying to do is that I deeply repent.

“And I try to repent without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.

“I would like to say to those people that I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply committed and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.

“And, you know, if you stick with it, I promise we can be friends again,” he told the fans he’d abandoned.