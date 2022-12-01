Will Smith attends Emancipation premiere with wife Jada and kids after THAT slap

<!–

Will Smith made his big return to the red carpet on Wednesday night for the LA premiere of his new movie Emancipation, eight months after punching infamous Oscar host Chris Rock.

The 54-year-old’s famous family – including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, Willow and Jaden – gathered around him for support at the screening.

The Hollywood star has embarked on an ‘apology tour’ in recent weeks as he promotes his new movie as he tries to get his $350 million career back on track.

Back on the red carpet: Will Smith was joined by his kids Trey, Willow, Jaden and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the LA premiere of his new movie Emancipation on Wednesday

He appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah earlier this week for his first TV interview, where he discussed the moment he walked on stage and hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s hair.

Looking back on the blow, he said, “That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there are a lot of nuances and complexities involved. But at the end of the day I just lost it, you know?

“And I guess what I’d say, you just never know what someone’s going through, you know? In the audience you’re now sitting next to strangers, and someone’s mother passed away last week. Someone’s child is sick. Someone just lost their job. Someone just found out that their partner was cheating.

“It’s like — there’s all these things, and they’re strangers, and you just don’t know what’s going on with people. And I experienced something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior.’

The star urged people to “be nice to each other,” noting how he took his own struggle and made it a difficult incident for “other people.”

He added: “I think the most painful thing for me was trying my best and making things difficult for other people. I got the idea, they say hurt people hurt people.’

Will referred to his own troubled childhood and described his behavior at the moment as someone he doesn’t “want to be.”

He explained, “It was a lot of stuff. It was the little boy who saw his father beat up his mother. That all bubbled up at that moment.

‘I – that’s not who I want to be… I was gone. That was a rage that had been in the bottle for a long time. I understand the pain.’

He noted how the incident had also affected his own family.

He recalled, “It was like my cousin is nine. And he is the sweetest little boy. He’s like — we came home, and it’s like he stayed up late to see his Uncle Will, and we’re in my kitchen and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar and he’s like, ‘Why did did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’ ‘