Will Queensland be renamed now the Queen is dead, or is it just that just ‘crazy Greens’ talk?

The Queen’s death has sparked calls to change Queensland’s name to ‘Kingsland’, but an Indigenous politician has previously said it’s time for the state to get an Aboriginal name.

Jokes and sometimes heartfelt confusion have erupted on social media about the state being renamed since Queen Elizabeth II died in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 96.

There’s a whole discussion on Reddit’s social media site entitled ‘Shouldn’t the name of Queensland be changed to Kingsland now?’

“You’ll be shocked to find out it was Queensland before Queen Elizabeth II was born, better yet we had a king,” one replied.

Some prominent Australian politicians have been calling for a name change for years.

Lidia Thorpe, who was re-elected to the Senate for the Greens in May, first called for a name change in Queensland and Victoria in 2020 when she was a Victorian MP.

“Everything has been named as a result of an invasion of this country, why not negotiate (name changes),” Ms Thorpe, who is Aboriginal, said at the time.

Queensland is named after Queen Victoria, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1837 to her death in 1901, a period marked by the rise of the British Empire, including its continued expansion in Australia.

“Anything named after someone who has harmed or killed people, I think we should remove their name,” she told The Herald Sun.

Niigaan Sinclair, a professor of Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, told CBC, “Queen Victoria presided over some of the most brutal and expansive years of colonial history — when the land was most stolen.”

HOW WAS QUEENSLAND NAMED? More than 150 years ago the people lived in Queensland (at that time Queensland was part of the colony of New South Wales). The main problem was that the seat of the colony, Sydney, was too far away. People petitioned to separate and in 1859 Queen Victoria gifted them their own colony. As the name perfectly suggests, they named it Queensland in honor of Queen Victoria.

Queen Elizabeth II (center) and her husband Prince Philip (left) watch a ceremonial fire ignite near Cairns, Queensland in March 2002

Could Queensland be about to be called Kingsland?

King Charles is pictured when he was Prince Charles (right), with Camilla (then Duchess of Cornwall) at Broadbeach on April 5, 2018 in Gold Coast, Queensland. There are now calls in some quarters to change the state’s name to Kingsland

The debate over whether or not to change Queensland’s name has some echoes with the Uluru/Ayers Rock situation.

It was called Uluru in the Pitjantjatjara language long before Europeans arrived in Australia.

In 1873, explorer William Gosse became the first non-Indigenous person to see it and named it Ayers Rock after Sir Henry Ayers, the then Chief Secretary of South Australia.

It was officially renamed Ayers Rock/Uluru in 1993, and reverted to Uluru/Ayers Rock in 2002.

Though the name change was off-putting at the time, very few people now refer to it as Ayers Rock.

Australia Greens Senator for Victoria, Lidia Thorpe (pictured) has called for Queensland name change

The Republic of Ireland, which gained independence from the UK on December 6, 1922 – originally as the Irish Free State – has a mixed history of royal name changes.

Although the name King’s County in inland Ireland has long been changed to Offaly, some legal documents still refer to it by its old name to this day.

The adjacent county, Laois, is still called Queen’s County when the land title deeds are updated when they are sold.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe thinks Victoria should be renamed due to its association with Queen Victoria (pictured) and Queensland’s name should also be changed

In the capital Dublin, the main train station, Heuston, was called Kingsbridge until 1966.

It was named after Sean Heuston, who had been executed 50 years earlier for his part in the 1916 attempt to overthrow British rule.

But Dublin still has a medical college called the Royal College of Surgeons, a law college called King’s Inns and a show ground called the Royal Dublin Society.

America also has state names named after British royals. The southern state of Georgia was named after King George II, while Virginia was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth I, who was known as the “Virgin Queen.”

The US seems lucky enough to keep their royal state names, so maybe Queensland will too.