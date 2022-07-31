Will Prince Charles be probed over £1m from Bin Laden family?

Prince Charles was charged yesterday with a ‘serious lack of judgment’ after it emerged that his charity had taken £1 million from Osama bin Laden’s family.

It received the donation after Charles had a private meeting with the terrorist’s half-brother, Bakr bin Laden, in 2013, two years after the leader of Al Qaeda was killed by US special forces.

The Charity Commission is likely to face calls for an investigation in light of the disclosure.

Royal sources denied reports that Charles, 73, had “brokered” the donation, or agreed to it despite opposition from his advisers.

Clarence House said the trustees of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) had agreed to the donation without the intervention of the Prince, and that they had carried out “thorough due diligence”.

Prince Charles was charged yesterday with a ‘serious lack of judgment’ after it emerged that his charity had taken £1million from Osama bin Laden’s family

But the latest revelation comes just weeks after it emerged that the PWCF accepted more than £2.5 million in cash donations, reportedly in bags and briefcases, from a former Qatari prime minister.

And it raised even more questions about the fund-raising activities of the prince’s charity and why it accepted the bin Laden family’s money.

Former government minister Norman Baker said: ‘Prince Charles continues to show a serious lack of judgment as to who he will take money from.

‘Is there actually anyone from whom he would refuse money? Is this really appropriate behavior from the heir apparent?’

The bin Laden family publicly disowned Osama bin Laden in 1994, before it was revealed that his Al Qaeda network had carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Both the PWCF and Clarence House said the £1 million donation had been made and accepted, but said it was accepted by the trustees’ trustees, not the Prince.

Sources denied reports that Charles had accepted the donation, despite objections from advisers — including at least one trustee — who begged him to return the money.

It received the donation after Charles had a private meeting with the terrorist’s half-brother, Bakr bin Laden, in 2013 — two years after the leader of Al Qaeda was killed by US special forces.

There is no suggestion that Bakr bin Laden, 76, had any involvement in terrorism. A PWCF source said its administrators had “examined the issues thoroughly” and decided that the actions of a member of the bin Laden family “would not tarnish the entire family.”

Royal sources also denied claims that one of Charles’ domestic workers told the prince that “it wouldn’t be good for anyone” if it turned out that he had taken money from the bin Laden family.

The PWCF said it had “barely considered” the donation and only accepted it after making inquiries from various sources, including the government.

Charles was reportedly introduced to Bakr bin Laden by Saudi Royal Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al-Saud in June 2001. The couple met again in October 2001 – four weeks after the 9/11 attacks – and dined at Charles’s home Highgrove to discuss the Islamic faith.

The two met again at Clarence House in October 2013 and the meeting was noted in the official Court Circular. The Sunday Times claimed that Charles ‘brokered’ the £1 million donation after that meeting, although the claim was denied by royal sources.

There is no suggestion that Bakr bin Laden, 76, had any involvement in terrorism.

A PWCF source said its administrators had “examined the issues thoroughly” and decided that the actions of a member of the bin Laden family “wouldn’t tarnish the entire family.”

Charles was reportedly introduced to Bakr bin Laden by Saudi Royal Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al-Saud in June 2001. The couple met again in October 2001 – four weeks after the 9/11 attacks – and dined at Charles’s home Highgrove to discuss the Islamic faith

PWCF chairman Sir Ian Cheshire said the decision to accept the donation was made by the five trustees and no wrongdoing had been committed.

He added: ‘Due diligence has been carried out, with information obtained from a wide range of sources, including the government. The decision to accept the donation was taken entirely by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”

A Clarence House spokesperson said: ‘The PWCF has assured us that a thorough investigation has been carried out. The decision to accept was made solely by the trustees’ trustees and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false.”

The Charity Commission declined to comment.

How could an intelligent man be so wrong?

By Stephen Glover for the Daily Mail

At a recent luncheon hosted by Oldie magazine, the Duchess of Cornwall was in an admirably robust mood.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear,” Camilla declared. “Look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with your work.” And that is exactly what I intend to do.”

We can only imagine what the candid Philip would have said about his eldest son’s latest folly: the news that Charles accepted £1 million for his charity from the family of Osama bin Laden, the most destructive terrorist who ever lived.

Camilla should adopt Philip’s no-nonsense approach and strike up a conversation with her husband. For example, she might say, “What a fool you’ve been—again. You seem to be going out of your way to discredit the monarchy. You can be a lazy idiot sometimes, Charles.’

Because it seems the heir to the throne isn’t listening to anyone else. According to the Sunday Times, which revealed the £1million gift from Osama bin Laden’s two half-brothers in 2013, one of his own households told him that his acceptance of it would cause national outrage if the news leaked to the media. And it has.

Another adviser reportedly urged Prince Charles to return the money and warned he would suffer serious reputational damage if his name appeared in the same sentence as the terrorist responsible for the murder of 67 Britons, along with thousands. Americans and others, on that terrible day, September 11, 2001.

But Charles sailed on in a blunt manner, just as he unwisely accepted a travel bag filled with €1 million from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani – a former prime minister of Qatar and not necessarily the most admirable man to ever wear the face of the Earth — during a one-on-one encounter at Clarence House.

That money, like the gift from the bin Laden family, was earmarked for the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. There is absolutely no suggestion that the prince is bribe or corrupt in any way.

He just has terrible judgment in such matters, combined with a kind of stubborn arrogance. It is as if he believes that, as a result of his great importance, he is somehow exempt from the norms that govern the rest of us.

The opposite is the case. We look to our next king to set an example of common sense—to be impeccable in his conduct, just as his mother, the Queen, has been throughout her long reign.

If you asked 100 people at the Dog and Duck if they thought the Prince should have accepted a gift from the family of a deadly terrorist (who was rightfully sent by US special forces in 2011), I bet almost all of them’ No’ would say.

Would Charles accept a huge donation from the descendants of Heinrich Himmler or Adolf Eichmann if they were able to make one? I can’t imagine even he would be so unwise.

So why take £1 million from the Bin Laden family? In any case, it would be less unpleasant to take money from the rather distant relatives of monsters whose sins were committed 80 years ago than from the half-brothers of an evil terrorist who has cast such a shadow over our own time. It makes little or no difference that the bin Laden family long ago disowned its murderous descendants.

I am afraid – monarchist as I am and in many ways an admirer of Prince Charles – that I almost despair at his folly. I cannot understand how a decent and intelligent man could have done something so very wrong.

What is clear is that his charity has led him astray. Last year it was alleged that Michael Fawcett, his closest confidant, offered to help a Saudi billionaire obtain a knighthood in exchange for generous donations to the Prince’s Foundation, of which Fawcett was chief executive. There is no suggestion that Charles was aware of this. The police are still investigating the matter.

At the very least, the prince must show that his charitable work will be carried out in a more respectable and transparent manner in the future, and that there will be no more weekend bags full of high denominations that change hands, or large gifts from one’s family. notorious mass murderer.

And since the Duke of Edinburgh is no longer with us, it’s really up to the candid Camilla to give her husband a proper dressing – and for the Prince to take a closer look at himself than he’s used to.

My concern is that Charles has been guilty of other stupid acts in the past that have not yet come to light, and if they do, more damaging revelations will follow.

Careless behavior on the part of the prince, if repeated, will weaken the monarchy. How terrifyingly fast could the Queen’s precious legacy unravel.