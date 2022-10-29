Will new image unlock mystery of woman who jumped to her death from London tower block 18 years ago 

She was never identified, despite multiple public calls for information

The woman was found dead at the foot of a skyscraper in London in 2004

Investigators remain hopeful of solving the cold case of ‘Wembley Point Woman’ 18 years after she jumped to her death from a London skyscraper.

The 5ft 2in black woman, aged 20 to 40, dove from the top floor of Wembley Point, a 21-storey skyscraper in west London, October 29, 2004.

Despite multiple information campaigns, the woman has never been identified.

At the time of her death, Wembley Point Woman was wearing a brown zip-up jacket, black leather jacket and crew neck jumper.

She also wore black tights, pants and Skechers boots with a zipper and buckle, police said.

Exactly 17 years after the tragedy, the authorities have renewed the call for information on the identity of the woman.

A new image released today reveals what the woman would have looked like, in the latest attempt by Locate International’s volunteer cold case investigators to solve the lingering mystery once and for all.

They urge former building staff or people who may have worked in the area to come forward if they recognize the woman – or if they have ties to the Black Arts community of Seven Sisters in the 2000s .

A new image released today reveals what the woman would have looked like, in the latest attempt by Locate International's volunteer cold case investigators to solve the lingering mystery once and for all

At the time of her death, Wembley Point Woman wore a watch with a black strap and two rings (pictured)

She also wore two rings: a silver ring on her little finger and a metallic shell ring on her ring finger.

The woman was clutching an oil painting as she fell to her death, which some experts say could be the key to solving the lingering mystery.

In the center of the frame is a figure with an empty space where the face should be. The figure appears to be holding a blue, yellow, and orange tribal mask.

Investigators from missing persons charity Locate International have circulated an image of the distinctive artwork in hopes it will lead to the identity of the woman.

The woman’s body was found in the shallows of the River Brent at the foot of the tower.

Witnesses said she appeared to jump or fall from the 21st floor, top of the building. At the time, it served as a rooftop restaurant. The rest of the tower was used by businesses. Pictured is Wembley Point

The 5ft 2in black woman, pictured, aged 20 to 40, jumped or fell from the top floor of Wembley Point, a 21-storey skyscraper in west London, October 29, 2004

Witnesses said she appeared to jump or fall from the 21st floor, top of the building. At the time, it served as a rooftop restaurant. The rest of the tower was used by businesses.

She appeared distressed before her death, they say.

The woman also carried a copy of The Guardian newspaper, a black carry bag emblazoned with CPNY, a disposable lighter, cigarettes and a weekly pass issued at Seven Sisters Road station in Tottenham on October 26.

There was no purse or ID.

Investigators say the key may be an oil painting the woman was holding when she jumped. Pictured is the oil painting she was holding when she fell to her death