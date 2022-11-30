Will Mozambique recover from its $2bn corruption scandal?

A court has begun to issue its verdict against 19 former senior officials.

Known as the “hidden debt scandal”… it is one of the biggest corruption cases in recent years.

A court in Mozambique has begun to deliver its verdict, expected to take five days, in the trial of 19 people charged with a wide range of financial crimes in connection with the $2 billion settlement.

The defendants are mostly former senior government officials — including the son of an ex-president.

So, how will Mozambique move forward from this financial crisis?

