Will Mozambique recover from its $2bn corruption scandal?

Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds

From: Within story

A court has begun to issue its verdict against 19 former senior officials.

Known as the “hidden debt scandal”… it is one of the biggest corruption cases in recent years.

A court in Mozambique has begun to deliver its verdict, expected to take five days, in the trial of 19 people charged with a wide range of financial crimes in connection with the $2 billion settlement.

The defendants are mostly former senior government officials — including the son of an ex-president.

So, how will Mozambique move forward from this financial crisis?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

guests:

Denise Namburete – Founder, N’Weti

Fernando Lima – Investigative journalist

Borges Nhamirre – Researcher at the Public Integrity Center in Mozambique

2 days ago

