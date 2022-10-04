Will mortgage rates hit 10%?

Home loan interest rates continue to fill the headlines as the fallout from the Chancellor’s tax-cutting mini-budget hits borrowing costs.

While the government has now reversed its decision to cut the 45p top rate of income tax for high earners, last week’s announcement has threw the mortgage market into disarray. Some lenders have pulled interest rates from the market, while others have raised them significantly.

Amid the chaos, an anecdote that caught the public’s attention came from an audience member on last Thursday’s episode of Question Time.

She said the 4.5 per cent mortgage rate she had been offered was withdrawn while she was finalizing her decision and she was then offered a new one at 10.4 per cent.

Interest rate rise: A BBC Question Time audience member sparked horror in the audience by revealing her home loan offer had risen from 4.5% to 10.4% as a result of the week’s events

The studio audience gasped. In cash terms, this would mean that on a £150,000 mortgage, payments would go from £834 a month to £1,406 a month, a whopping £572 increase.

But while rates are undoubtedly rising, brokers want to reassure borrowers that the rate at the asking time is not representative of the market as a whole.

Lewis Shaw, mortgage adviser at Shaw Financial Services, commented on the clip: ‘It will unnecessarily scare people when many already feel vulnerable and worried about their mortgage and energy.’

On Monday 3 October, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage across all loan-to-value groups was 5.75pc, according to analysts at Moneyfacts. The average for five-year fixed interest rates was 5.48 per cent.

You can check what a fixed rate mortgage could cost you based on your mortgage size, home value and fixed rate length with This is Money’s best mortgage rate calculator, powered by L&C.

Why would anyone get 10% interest?

Currently, there are only a few lenders with double digit mortgage products. Many are “specialist” lenders who offer loans to customers with poor credit history or non-standard circumstances, such as the self-employed.

This is not to say that this is necessarily the case for the listener. Another scenario is that the property was of non-standard construction – for example, made of concrete rather than brick. But even then, rates above 10 percent will still be rare.

I have not quoted a single customer a mortgage of 10 percent or more

Alternatively, the advice the potential borrower received may have been incorrect or rushed.

Ashley Thomas, director at Magni Finance, advises that if your rate sounds ‘drastically higher’ than you expected, it may be worth getting a second opinion or going to an independent broker.

Chris Sykes, technical director at mortgage broker Private Finance, said: ‘On a home loan I haven’t quoted a single customer for a mortgage of 10 per cent or more.

‘Most fixed interest rates for a home loan now fall into the 5 per cent range, with a few outliers in the 4s and 6s.’

Mortgages: Lenders pulled mortgages from the market last week – but how high are rates likely to have gone when they return?

Will mortgages go into double digits in the near future?

The short answer is that no one knows, but at the moment it is unlikely to reach these levels unless there are special circumstances surrounding your credit history or property.

But interest rates are rising and if you’re looking to buy for the first time in the next year or so, or refinance to a fixed rate, it’s likely you’ll pay more than you expected.

The Bank of England raised its base rate from 0.1 percent in December to 2.25 percent in September in an attempt to curb rising inflation.

It is the first time since December 2008 that the exchange rate has exceeded 2 per cent. Most experts predict it will continue to rise and could reach somewhere between 3 and 6 percent over the next 12 months.

Nasty surprise: Those buying their first home or remortgaging may find interest rates higher than they expected — but the typical home loan isn’t currently expected to hit double digits

Although not directly linked to the prime rate, interest rates on new fixed mortgages usually rise when the prime rate rises because banks have to pay more to borrow money.

Last week, the initial market response to the mini-budget saw predictions of the base rate eventually peaking above 6 per cent, but these have now fallen back to below 6 per cent after the government reversed its plan to scrap the 45p tax rate. .

However, there is still a base interest rate of 5 per cent. With 5 per cent. mortgage experts say the market would start to see ‘significant stress’.

According to broker L&C’s calculations, an increase in the base rate to this level would see average standard variable rates rise to 8.49 per cent or £1206.83 a month on a £150,000 mortgage – an increase of £294.83 based on today’s levels.

“An increase to a bank rate of 5 per cent would make life very difficult for many borrowers when their fixed rates end,” said Raymond Boulger, senior technical director of mortgages at broker John Charcol.

What should I do if I need to refinance?

After last week, when lenders cut interest rates amid the price chaos, the scene has changed.

Some lenders that have pulled mortgages are starting to come back with new rates, while others are pausing lending for a few more days while things cool down.

If you have a fixed-rate term or other mortgage agreement that is coming to an end, it’s worth thinking ahead at least six to nine months and exploring your options.

While things move quickly, most product transfer offers remain on the market – so consider both what your existing lender can offer you, as well as consulting a good mortgage broker about the rates you may be offered by a new bank or building society .

> Read our guide to refinancing and what you need to know to understand more

As interest rates have risen steadily, some lenders have extended the timeframe in which existing customers can enter into a new deal before their current mortgage expires – sometimes allowing them to do so up to six months ahead. This allows borrowers to get a more favorable interest rate ahead of future increases.

If you have a rate approved rather than just offered, it’s usually valid for six months, meaning if you secured one in April, when the average two-year fixed rate deal was 2.86 per cent, it could still be valid.

It is incredibly rare to see lenders pull approved offers and there are no current reports of this happening to homeowners.