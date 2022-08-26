Will McKenzie’s ‘fit mum’ STILL gets ‘graphic’ messages because of her role in The Inbetweeners  

<!–

Will McKenzie’s ‘fit mama’ Polly was one of the most memorable characters in the iconic comedy The Inbetweeners.

But now the actress who played her has revealed that she’s still the subject of teenage wishes 14 years after the beloved sitcom first aired.

Belinda Stewart-Wilson, 51, said she still receives “graphic” messages from young men who liked her Polly McKenzie character — and she was even yelled at in the street.

Seasoned actress Belinda told the Daily star“I’ve gotten some strange messages and suggestions over the years, some of which are so graphic I can’t repeat them.

“But you have to take it with a grain of salt – it’s still nice to be loved.

“I still get abuse in the street and it’s great to be Will’s mother, forever in the hearts of the nation.”

Belinda played the part of Polly McKenzie for three series and two films of the original Channel 4 series.

Like her on-screen son Will, her ageless good looks have led to teasing for real-life son Jackson, 16.

She said, “He swears he’ll never look at it. I think he chose to avoid it because he may have heard comments about me.’

Despite fans’ devotion to the beloved series, a comeback is not on the cards.

James Buckley has admitted that “there isn’t enough money in the world” that could convince him to reprise his starring role as Jay Cartwright in the series.

The 34-year-old actor starred opposite Simon Bird (Will Mckenzie), Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper) and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland).

Despite admitting the role was “the best job in the world” and knowing he would have a “great time,” he revealed he wouldn’t be interested in a comeback.

During an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Chris asked James what he would say if the people who wrote Inbetweeners came to him with a new script for the show.

James replied, “No. I don’t want to go near it anymore.’

He went on to explain, “Not because I don’t think I would have a great time with it, because I know I would. I like the guys, I like the writers.

‘Doing the Inbetweeners was the best job in the world. All we did was potter around all day and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day we might have had an episode, or a TV, you know, or a movie or something. It was the most beautiful job in the world.

“But it could be — you know, as I get older — it seems like this is the one thing I do professionally that’s universally loved. There isn’t enough money in the world to spoil that.’