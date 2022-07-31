Will Manchin and Sinema tank Biden’s agenda AGAIN? Moderate Democrats appear at odds over $740B deal

A disagreement over a key tax provision in the Senate Democrats’ new spending deal could once again derail key points on President Joe Biden’s agenda.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said his fellow moderate, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, included “a lot” in the $740 billion package during an interview on ABC News this week.

However, someone close to Sinema told NBC News that the legislation contains “a tax provision that she has clearly and consistently opposed.”

They also said the Arizona Democrat is “not angry” that she was not involved in the recent negotiations, despite reports suggesting she was caught off guard when it was unveiled in the Senate last week.

Manchin and Sinema were responsible for blocking several of Biden’s legislative efforts, including their party-backed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda, as well as attempts to pass voting rights legislation and codify abortion rights.

Talks about passing a budget bill through reconciliation — which would see it passed by a simple majority rather than the normal 60 vote threshold — were considered dead in the water until Manchin stunned even his fellow Democrats last week when he unveiled a deal with Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

Manchin had said earlier this month that he opposes further spending to tackle climate change in the face of rising inflation. But the new bill includes $300 billion to reduce the budget deficit plus funding that “cuts energy costs, boosts cleaner production and cuts carbon emissions by about 40 percent by 2030.”

West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin appeared on all five major news channels on Sunday shows after stunning his own party with a deal on some key climate and health care facilities

It also includes measures to reduce health care costs for millions of Americans.

Speaking on the Sunday shows of all five major networks, the centrist argued the bill would help ease the burden of high fees.

But with Democrats’ wafer-thin majority in the Senate, they’ll need all 50 members to vote in the closing stages for the bill to pass with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote.

And now all eyes are on Sinema, who has not yet said whether she will support the bill.

When asked about his colleague on ABC, Manchin confidently replied, “Senator Sinema is my good friend. I have all the respect for her, she is extremely smart and works very, very hard.”

“She’s got a lot in this piece of legislation, the way it’s designed as far as Medicare reduction… She’s very involved in that and I appreciate that,” Manchin said.

He told CNN’s State of the Union that Sinema had “formed quite a bit of it and worked really hard on it.”

However, he explained that she was not more directly involved in the talks because he had serious doubts about the viability of the package.

It is unclear whether his fellow moderate senator, Kyrsten Sinema, will support the legislation. In particular, she was excluded from the negotiations

“The reason people didn’t get involved in this, I didn’t think it would work. I didn’t want to disappoint people again,” he said.

On whether she will support the legislation, Manchin said that was “her decision, and I respect that.”

He said on ABC, “Also, when she said taxes, we’re not going to raise taxes, I agree, and I made sure we scrubbed this. There is no tax increase.’

But the inclusion of a carry-interest tax in the bill could be a breaking point for Sinema.

The provision, estimated to bring in $14 billion in tax revenue, is the specific measure NBC highlighted on Sunday that could prompt it to oppose the deal.

The interest rate loophole allows hedge fund managers and private equity investors to pay a tax rate of just 20 percent on income derived from gains in a given investment. It’s nearly half the top tax bracket for wealthy Americans — that’s 37 percent.

It could be Democrats’ last chance to pass a spending bill without Republican support ahead of November’s midterm elections

And while Sinema previously supported the 15 percent corporate tax minimum included in the bill, it’s not clear if her opinion has changed in the months since she first put forward that stance.

With the meager majority of Democrats in the Senate, Sinema and Manchin have had an inordinate influence on the party’s agenda in Washington. That includes several private visits to the White House, with Biden and his senior staff trying to gain the support of the senators.

But she was apparently barred from this latest round of negotiations, which could be Democrats’ last chance to push reforms to voters before November’s midterm elections.

Sinema only found out about the deal when it was publicly announced, a well-known source told the Wall Street Journal.

The announcement reportedly prompted her to ask “What’s going on?” last week on the Senate floor.

She was also absent from Schumer’s meeting with Democrats on Thursday to discuss the deal.