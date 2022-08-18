Will guilty Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg give Donald sleepless nights with his upcoming testimony?

Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg to leave the Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom on August 18

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s senior chief financial officer, pleaded guilty Thursday in a deal with prosecutors who will see him testify against the former president’s family business in October.

Weisselberg was indicted in July 2021 for a series of financial crimes aimed at tax evasion by him and the company by failing to declare nearly $2 million in lavish gifts over the years.

While his testimony could have earth-shattering implications for Donald Trump’s real estate empire, it is most likely limited in what touches the ex-president himself.

Despite months of pressure to criticize his boss, the longtime Trump aide instead accepted a 100-day prison sentence — a fraction of the 15 years he could have been served — and agreed to testify more closely about the tax fraud scheme he heaped on. was provided with high-end cars, apartments and tuition for his children.

If he ultimately does not testify, prosecutors can ask for a more severe sentence.

The larger criminal investigation from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is focused on whether Trump has knowingly presented misleading financial statements about his hotels, golf courses and other properties to reap greater benefits.

It is worth noting that Weisselberg’s plea deal does not grant immunity for other crimes of his that could come up in the course of the investigation.

That could mean prosecutors expect to discover more information from Weisselberg and his encyclopedic knowledge of the Trump organization’s finances.

“I doubt Weisselberg would be helpful in bringing a case against Trump personally, because he would have agreed to cooperate against him if he did,” New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe told DailyMail.com .

“He has very valuable information for the case against the company.”

Inside his own $1.7 million in gifts from the Trump Organization

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged with a tax evasion scheme dating back 15 years in which the company circumvented payroll taxes by giving lavish perks to executives.

Weisselberg will be forced to speak to prosecutors about the charges he pleaded guilty to, including: accepting $1.7 million in employer gifts that prosecutors have said neither he nor the company declared in their taxes.

That includes an apartment on affluent Riverside Drive on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and leases for two Mercedes-Benz cars that Weisselberg and his wife owned for personal use.

Trump’s personal checkbook paid for tuition for Weisselberg’s children and grandchildren to attend elite private schools, according to the indictment.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 charges of various financial crimes while working for the Trump Organization

Weisselberg admitted to accepting $1.7 million in lavish gifts that were not properly declared as part of his compensation, allowing both him and the Trump Organization to evade payroll taxes

Despite the Trump Organization pleading innocent, admission to a company-wide tax scheme by one of its top employees could be devastating to its operations.

“A company can be held criminally liable in New York if a high-ranking official commits crimes on behalf of that entity,” Roiphe told DailyMail.com.

“Looks like this will be Weisselberg’s testimony, who will almost certainly be up for a conviction.”

Will anyone else be involved?

Weisselberg’s indictment notes that the “off the books” benefits he received were also given to “other Trump Organization executives” and employees.

While it doesn’t specify other executives, it’s possible prosecutors could demand that Weisselberg name names in an effort to expand the investigation. Increasing firm-wide pressure could be a way for prosecutors to fire at Trump, who to date has not been charged with wrongdoing in the investigation.

Prosecutors describe other Trump organization employees who have benefited from a similar settlement in Weisselberg’s indictment, including his own family member and fellow Trump employee.

That person is accused of living in a Trump Organization apartment near Central Park while paying only $1,000 a year, before moving to an Upper East Side apartment where they paid no rent at all.

The indictment accuses Weisselberg’s relative of “deliberately” failing to list the high-end homes as compensation for their taxes.

“Two other employees” were similarly compensated with undeclared and tax-free lodging and car lease contracts in New York City.

What about Trump’s children?

Weisselberg’s plea deal doesn’t seem to mention anything about members of the Trump family outside of the former president.

While his indictment doesn’t mention the two other employees who took advantage of Weisselberg and his relative, it’s worth noting that all three of Trump’s oldest children were executives in the family business at one point.

Weisselberg reportedly repeatedly said ‘Yes, Your Honor’ in response to the judge’s questions

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are currently executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization. Ivanka Trump left her C-Suite role to serve at her father’s White House.

All three have testified in a separate parallel civil investigation running from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James investigates whether Trump and his three oldest children are deceiving banks and other moneylenders by inflating their assets to appear more valuable, then lowering those valuations to pay less in taxes.

One of those assets is an apartment reportedly given to Ivanka Trump for a fraction of the cost the company estimated.

An earlier filing by James — which is completely unrelated to the Weisselberg investigation or Bragg’s investigation — indicates that the house was offered to her for $8.5 million, but was valued at $25 million from 2011 to 2013.

It is not clear what her dollar compensation was when she worked for the Trump Organization from 2005 to 2017.

Law professor Rebecca Roiphe told DailyMail.com: “He has to testify fairly and if that means implicating anyone in the Trump family, he should certainly do so to get the lesser sentence, but I suspect he has no intention of implicating.” suggest that one of Trump’s relatives was involved in the plan.”

Ivanka had an option to buy an apartment on Park Avenue for $8.5 million, according to a separate investigation filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, after she rented it on “extremely favorable terms.” Ivanka is seen in the apartment with two of her children. The finding is not connected to the probe of the Manhattan DA

Who is not involved?

One person who has certainly escaped personal responsibility — at least for now — with Weisselberg’s plea deal is Donald Trump himself.

Weisselberg accepting at least some jail time so as not to antagonize the former president is a testament to their longstanding relationship.

The CFO began working with the Trump Organization in the 1970s as a junior accountant for Fred Trump, the ex-president’s father, before moving on to his senior position.

Trump, along with his children, was recently impeached by the New York Attorney General for her civil investigation. The former president had fought the subpoena for months over concerns that his testimony could be used in Bragg’s criminal investigation.

Weisselberg’s lack of immunity for crimes beyond those he has pleaded guilty to might mean that the risk of legal peril is not entirely clear to Trump, but for now he appears to be avoiding direct blame.

Roiphe told DailyMail.com on Thursday: “Weisselberg may have valuable information to share about this investigation, but we don’t know if he will. I’m inclined to think not, given this plea deal and his loyalty to the Trump family.”

“If the company and Weisselberg are convicted, prosecutors would still have to prove that Donald Trump knew this was the way the company was run and somehow agreed to or participated in the fraudulent compensation scheme,” the lawyer explained. from.

“This sort of thing is difficult, but not impossible, to prove with documents alone.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti predicted on Twitter on Wednesday: “Weisselberg will testify that Trump was aloof and relied on his judgment.”

“Prosecutors would have to prove Trump’s knowledge and intent beyond a reasonable doubt to convict him,” Mariotti said.