Will & Grace star hospitalized twice in one night with recurring ‘heart issue’

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes recently had to be hospitalized twice a night due to a recurring ‘heart problem’.

The actor, 54, suffers from atrial fibrillation – often called ‘AFib’ – a common but serious heart condition that causes an abnormal heartbeat.

When AFib occurs, the upper chambers of the heart do not beat in sync with the lower chambers Mayo Clinic.

This can lead to shortness of breath or dizziness or more serious side effects such as blood clots, stroke or heart failure.

In an attempt to return the heart to a normal rhythm, medical professionals will use a defibrillator electrode to deliver an electrical shock to the chest.

And about his latest episode SmartLess podcast Along with co-host Will Arnett, it was revealed that Hayes needed emergency medical care after his heart condition woke him up in the middle of the night.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes recently had to be hospitalized twice in one night due to a recurring ‘heart problem’; seen in 2023

It was Arnett who made the confession after hearing guest Hugh Grant speak about his experience with ‘jet lag’ and how tiring flying has become for him at the age of 64.

“I can’t do it anymore,” Grant said of the journey from his home in London to Los Angeles. “I think that’s another age thing. I woke up hours ago very hungry and felt like my heart was made of Play-Doh.”

It was then that Arnett revealed Hayes’ recent heart-related health scare.

“Hugh, you should know this that two, three nights ago, Sean woke up in the middle of the night with a heart problem, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai (Medical Center) and didn’t wake his husband,” he said. 54 year old comedian said.

Once Hayes reached the hospital, the Cedars-Sinai team immediately “got out the paddles, they put him under (sedation). They paddled it.”

Afterwards, Arnett said Hayes “drove home.”

But an hour later, Hayes suffered the same ‘heart problem’ again and ended up driving himself back to the hospital.

“An hour later he woke up to go to the bathroom again and drove back to Cedars and got paddled again,” Arnett revealed.

The actor, 54, suffers from atrial fibrillation – commonly called ‘AFib’ – a common but serious heart condition that causes an abnormal heartbeat; seen with Will & Grace co-stars Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing in 2004

On the latest episode of his SmartLess podcast with co-host Will Arnett, it was revealed that Hayes needed emergency medical care after his heart condition woke him up in the middle of the night; Hayes seen in 2023

Hayes added, “And then we had dinner that night.”

‘So you’re jet lagged by comparison. And I’m not saying this to make you feel bad…” Arnett teased Grant, to which the Love Actually star replied, “But no, that’s you and I just feel humiliated.”

Hayes has spoken candidly about his past battle with AFib.

While it appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, the star revealed that he has to seek regular medical attention due to the serious condition.

‘I have atrial fibrillation. So that your heart beats (fast). You feel like you are going to die. So when I go to the ER… at Cedars-Sinai, I look like Norm from Cheers because I’m in there all the time,” he explained.

Having dealt with AFib for so many years, Hayes knows exactly what doctors need to do to get his heart back on track.

“I know exactly what needs to be done,” he said, before telling the story he typically tells hospital staff.

‘Look, this is how it goes. You’re going to give me propofol. I go outside, you say ‘Clear’ and I go home,'” he said.

Hayes has spoken candidly about his past battle with AFib. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, the star revealed that he has to regularly seek medical attention for the condition; seen in 2023

“And that’s all, because you’ll get back into your normal routine in no time.”

Hayes is no stranger to health issues.

He revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that he once had to be rushed to the emergency room after experiencing “excruciating pain in my stomach.”

Once at the hospital, Hayes discovered that his small intestine had somehow ruptured – a health risk considered “very rare.”

“I went to the ER and thank God I did. I had a very rare thing where my small intestine burst open and poisoned my body,” Hayes told DeGeneres.

“And they went in there, and they cut the bad part off and put it back together with some kind of chip clip,” he teased.

He said he had to do “so many drugs” that made you feel “high of mind.”

Hayes became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s when he starred in the hit NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

Hayes became a household name in the late 1990s when he starred in the hit NBC sitcom Will & Grace; seen with co-star Debra Messing

The show focuses on the relationship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and his best friend Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a heterosexual Jewish woman who runs an interior design firm.

In the show, Hayes plays Jack McFarland, a gay actor who is Will’s best friend.

Will & Grace originally aired on NBC for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006, before the network revived the show for another three seasons, which aired from 2017 to 2020.

Both the original run and the revival resulted in the show winning 18 Primetime Emmy Awards and the show’s cast receiving critical acclaim and several awards for their performances.

For his portrayal of Jack McFarland, Hayes won one Primetime Emmy Award and four Screen Actors Guild (“SAG”) Awards.