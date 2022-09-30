Will Disney’s Avatar sequel trigger ANOTHER diversity backlash with new Maori-inspired clan?

Both Amazon and HBO have recently been targeted by racist trolls for including actors of color in the fantasy worlds of Lord Of The Rings and House Of The Dragon this fall.

And it looks like Disney could be next to sail into dangerous waters in the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water, reports Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail.

James Cameron’s second installment of the Sci-Fi fantasy introduces a new clan called the Metkayina, which is modeled quite explicitly after the Maori people of New Zealand.

The film sees the Metkayina fighting alongside the Na’vi and includes: Maori actor Cliff Curtis speaks the voice of Chief Tonovari, who wears striking Maori-style tattoos.

A reissue of the original 2009 Avatar hit #1 on the worldwide box office chart this past weekend. Figures show that 93 percent of US audiences have watched James Cameron’s film in 3D.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel and Trinity Bliss.

The film is set more than ten years after the events of the first film.

The synopsis reads: ‘Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything they can to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat rears its head, Jake must wage a tough war against the humans.”

Avatar 2 debuts on December 16, with sequels on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

It comes as director James Cameron said he had to reference his previous box office success with Titanic, in a creative clash over the making of his 2009 blockbuster Avatar.

The Ontario, Canada-born director, 68, shared: The New York Times Last Friday that he and Fox executives “had clashes over certain things” in the making of Avatar, which made more than $2.34 billion at the worldwide box office, its highest grossing ever, according to Box Office Mojo.

“The studio thought the film should be shorter and there was too much flying around the ikran – what people call the banshees,” he said. “Well, it turns out that’s what the public liked the most, in terms of our exit polls and data collection.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said amid bumping heads with the studio, he reminded executives of his huge success with 1997’s Titanic, which ranked third in his lifetime gross at the worldwide box office at $ 2.2 billion.

Cameron said, “You know what? I made Titanic. This building where we meet now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for it, so I can do this.” ‘

Cameron, who has directed blockbusters like The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens, said studio execs thanked him for his fortitude in the wake of the film’s huge success.

“I feel my job is to protect their investments, often against their own judgment,” he said. “But as long as I protect their investment, all is forgiven.”

Cameron, who is working on four sequels to the blockbuster, said he was “pleasantly surprised” at how well the film has held up in the 13 years since its release, as he recently watched a remastered version.

“It was a real pleasure to watch it in its fully remastered state with my kids a few weeks ago, as they’d only seen it on streaming or Blu-ray,” he said. “Oh yes, it’s that movie Dad made then.” And they got to see it for the first time in 3D, at good lighting and projection levels.

“And they were like, ‘Oh. Good. Now I get it.’ Which hopefully will be the reaction of the general public. Young movie buffs have never had the chance to see it in a cinema. Even though they think they may have seen the movie, they really haven’t.’