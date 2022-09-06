Will defeated Rishi Sunak now vote Leave (the Commons)? Defeated ex-chancellor insists he will STAY

Rishi Sunak urged the Tories to rally around rival Liz Truss today as she took the party leadership from his grip.

The former chancellor faces questions about his own future after losing to the foreign minister in the race for 10th place.

Last night he dismissed rumors that he would be leaving the House of Commons and going to California – where he previously worked – and insisted that he wanted to remain in Yorkshire as MP for Richmond.

Instead, he stressed that he would “continue to support the Conservative government,” even though there are signs that Mrs Truss will not offer him a job in her cabinet.

The 2022 campaign was marred by brutal power struggles, mainly over the economy and often performed on live television.

After the announcement over lunch, he tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said everywhere that conservatives are one family.

“It is true that we now rally behind the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who is guiding the country through difficult times.”

The former chancellor faces questions about his own future after losing to the foreign minister in the race for 10th place.

After the announcement over lunch, he tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said everywhere that conservatives are one family. “It is true that we now rally behind the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who is guiding the country through difficult times.”

Mr. Sunak made the most important part of his campaign to reduce pre-tax inflation. He said the eventual winner’s plan to cut taxes first was an “economic fantasy.”

In turn, Truss supporters labeled the uber-wealthy ex-chancellor a “socialist” because of his track record of raising taxes to help pay for Covid’s wreckage.

Mrs. Truss vowed to be “courageous” in cutting taxes and reviving the economy after beating Sunak.

She is taking the helm of a country gripped by a cost of living crisis after passing the former chancellor’s challenge with the support of 81,326 party members, compared to Mr Sunak’s 60,399.

The 57 to 43 percent result — closer than some had expected — was announced by the commission’s chairman, Sir Graham Brady, in a glitzy ceremony at the QE2 Center in Westminster in 1922.

Ms Truss said it was an ‘honour’ to be the new leader of the ‘greatest political party on earth’. “I know our beliefs resonate with the British people,” she said.

“I campaigned as a Conservative and I will rule as a Conservative…I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”

She added: ‘We will have a big win for the Conservative Party in 2024.’

When BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg pointed to clips praising California yesterday, Mr Sunak – known as one of the wealthiest MPs with a billionaire heiress – said: ‘I’ll stay as an MP.’

Revealing that he was with activists in his constituency after the campaign formally ended on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “It was a great privilege to represent them as their MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I would be happy to continue to do so.” as long as they will have me.’

He added: ‘It is presumptuous to say, because I have to be selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it was a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do a good job for them.’

When asked if he would be back in the lead if he doesn’t win this time, Mr. Sunak said, “Oh god. We just finished this campaign. So I’d say… I need to recover from this. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in any capacity.”

When asked if that’s a yes, he said, ‘No god, no no no, I think my job now is to support a Conservative government. I want to see that succeed and that’s what I’m going to do.’