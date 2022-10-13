Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk.

Cows are out – at least as far as milking is concerned. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it can make raw milk with cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree’s labs and eventually milk is produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to small straws, the liquid is then drawn through the straws and milk comes out the other side.

TurtleTree is in the final phase of construction of a 24,000 square foot research and development facility in West Sacramento, California.

Armed with $40 million from venture capital investors, TurtleTree is moving from a joint Woodland business incubation facility shared with several dozen food and agriculture startups to its own research and development facility.

The facility is slated to open in a few months, although no formal date has been set.

“The Sacramento region is a hub for us,” said TurtleTree co-founder and CEO Fengru Lin. “There is no turning back. We are committed to this area.”

TurtleTree also has a headquarters in Singapore, the city-state where Lin is from, and a lab in Boston, where she studied biotechnology at MIT before attending business school in France.

Its connection to the Sacramento region has to do with the University of California Davis campus and its labs that study milk, which brought Lin to the region for collaborative deals.

The US TurtleTree facility will initially house 40 jobs, from food scientists to engineers.

Whether more jobs will be created and the Sacramento region on the map as one of the first providers of cell-based milk in the world is unclear.

TurtleTree Startup Challenges

Most startups fail and TurtleTree will have to produce a food product that consumers will buy. Alternative dairy products already exist, but Lin said plant-based milk produces fewer key protein components than cow’s milk.

She also said that plant-based milks come with their own set of environmental problems. For example, almond milk has been shown to require a lot of water. Oat milk contributes to problems such as monocropping, which affects soil health.

TurtleTree’s products also require federal Food and Drug Administration approval. Cell-based milk is not currently approved for purchase.

Success for TurtleTree would help the regions of Sacramento build a hub for life sciences technology.

Groundbreaking began last February at Aggie Square, a more than $1 billion complex on the University of California Davis Sacramento campus that is being built to attract life science companies. But most of the 1.2 million square meters of laboratory and office space has not been rented out.

How Popular Can Cell-Based Milk Be?

There has been limited research on the cell-based milk market, with one study calling it a niche product. But a niche product with limited sales could still be a financial gold mine in the global dairy industry worth $871 billion.

Lin argues that cell-based milk reduces animal cruelty, health problems associated with milk consumption and environmental problems.

She said dairy intake has been linked to both high cholesterol and high blood pressure from a health perspective. Others are barred from buying conventional milk because of lactose intolerance.

Lin said there are also sustainability issues. The dairy industry is associated with high greenhouse gas emissions, the degradation of local water resources and the loss of biodiversity.

What is the taste?

But even if all goes well for TurtleTree, cell-based milk won’t fly off supermarket shelves without good taste.

While some consumers in certain areas of the US West and East Coast will buy a product because it’s healthy or doesn’t harm the environment, Lin said the majority will be influenced by taste.

“I truly believe that we will create food that is once again exciting, delicious and tantalizing — and then the revolution can really begin,” she said.

Lin said the goal is for people to actually choose alternative proteins, not because of what they know intellectually (that it’s good for the planet, animals and their health), but because it’s what they intrinsically want.

On September 27, TurtleTree hired chef and sustainability attorney Dominique Crenn as a food innovation consultant as part of its plan to develop food products that taste good.

Crenn is the only female chef in the United States to receive three Michelin stars for her flagship restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco. She was also the star of Netflix’s hit series Chef’s Table.

History of TurtleTree Milk

TurtleeTree was born in Singapore in 2019. It arose from Lin’s desire to learn to make cheese.

“I went to Vermont for a few weeks to learn how to make cheese, and I wanted to make cheese in Singapore and Asia, but of course there are no cows,” she said. “I had to try to get access to milk from Indonesia, from Thailand. And yet today there are problems around agriculture, around hormones and antibiotics coming to the cows, and that affects the milk quality, that affects how the cheese develops. So I gave that whole idea.”

As of 2020, TurtleTree has raised its first $40 million in venture capital funding. She said the money should enable the company to continue its research and commercialization of products.

The TurtleTree name and fingerprint-like logo represent longevity and the team’s mission to unlock solutions that help nature and people at the same time. “Our goal,” Lin said, “is to be seen as the gold standard for sustainable food technology when it comes to milk production.”

Lin sees cell-based milk production as at least several years away, in part because TurtleTree needs to refine the process of extracting high-quality dairy-based biological actives, such as lactoferrin, in a cost-effective manner.

She said that extracting lactoferrin from cow’s milk is a very costly and inefficient process. For example, cow’s milk only contains lactoferrin in very low concentrations (only 100 mg/1 liter of milk, or about 0.0001%) compared to breast milk.

Lin said that cell-based milk must be price competitive with regular milk to be sold. She said market prices can fluctuate between several hundred dollars and $2,000 for a kilogram of bovine lactoferrin.

TurtleTree is also looking for revenue streams sooner or later, so it develops more immediate plans to get its products or ingredients on supermarket shelves, such as infant or elderly food productions that are much more expensive than the average milk price.

Lin said TurtleTree is investigating contracts with existing food companies to use the lab version of lactoferrin in their products or to co-brand a joint product.

TurtleTree also has several competitors trying to produce cell-based milk, including an Israeli company, Wilk Technologies. The company went public and received $2 million from Coca-Cola in Israel.

While the initial $40 million funding will enable TurtleTree to continue its research and development over several years, Lin said increased funding is essential to the company’s long-term vision to produce environmentally friendly, sustainable dairy products.

She hopes food products expected to hit the market next year will show investors that another round of funding is in order.

“We’re trying to prime ourselves for success,” she said.

