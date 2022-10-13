Will Camilla be crowned using her late mother-in-law’s diadem?

<!–

The Queen Consort could be crowned with her late mother-in-law’s beautiful diadem, worn exclusively by British queens.

Although the iconic piece of silver, gold, diamond and pearl was created for George IV in 1820, it has been worn only by female relatives since then.

It was so loved by the late Queen that she wore it to her own coronation in 1953, although the Imperial State Crown was used in the actual ceremony.

From 1952, she also wore it on her way to every state opening of parliament.

Finally, in 2019, she chose to wear it for the entire event after confirming that the Imperial State Crown was too heavy for her as a woman well into her 90s.

Yesterday, the Mail exclusively revealed that Buckingham Palace is quietly reconsidering their original plans to use the Queen Mother’s coronation crown when Camilla is crowned alongside her husband next May, amid political sensitivities.

The problem is not the crown itself, which was made personal to the Queen Mother, but the fact that it contains the Koh-i-Noor diamond, whose ownership is disputed by India.

Both Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary also wore the diamond in their coronation crowns.

One option is to remove the diamond from the detachable platinum bezel on the front of the crown and replace it with another gem.

Officials can also opt for an entirely different crown – and many of those with a passion for royal regalia believe the King George IV Diamond Diadem would be the perfect option.

Made of silver and clad in gold, it has a striking openwork frame set with 1333 diamonds and a narrow band fringed with pearls.

It has four distinctive ‘crosses-pattée’ – the front cross set with a four carat buff brilliant diamond – as well as four sprays representing the national emblems of England, Ireland and Scotland, roses, shamrocks and thistles.

It was made by Rundells in 1820 and along with a diamond-studded loop (which was broken to make Queen Victoria’s garter bracelet), the bill for the diadem came to the staggering sum of £8,216.

This included a rent of £800 for the diamonds – stones were regularly rented for use at coronations until 1837 – calculated on a percentage of the value of the stones.

Normally the stones would have been returned to Rundells after the coronation, but in this case there is no sign that the finely worked diamond sprays and crosses have been disturbed.

The diamond diadem has been worn regularly by queens and husbands ever since.