Will Australia come to the Bazball?

They might have taken the mickey, except for that they defeated Pakistan 3-0, an unprecedented achievement and fascinating to watch. Expect a miniseries about Stan to follow. McCullum and Stokes have become cricket’s Edward de Bono.
English cricket rejoices in Bazball’s name, for his ancestor McCullum. Already idle minds are turning to how it might work against Australia in next year’s Ashes, and how Australia might react, and how they might even agree to play in this crash-through-or-crash fashion and what a relief all this would be. for Test cricket.
At the risk of acting as a damp comforter, this is premature. Firstly, Bazball may be the answer to a question not necessarily asked in Ashes cricket. Anglo-Australian series play to full houses and high viewing figures anyway. It’s still the pinnacle. It does not need to be kept.
Second, Test cricket in England is uptempo by default. Small sites make it that way, and lately a move away from self-contained pitches has been added. Everything used to be one or four. Now it’s one, four or six (and yes, we can’t get Headingley out of our heads).
Not playing for the draw is old fashioned. In terms of what’s wrong with the game, it’s a stooge. Few uninterrupted test matches end in draws these days; not many even make it to a fifth day. Draw a line through the recent Brisbane testTest cricket needs a beta blocker more than a stimulant.
Secondly, Australia is generally an attacking team anyway. To be any other under a fast-bowling captain would be contradictory and dishonorable. His best batsman at the moment, Travis Head, is also his most offensive player, as is his best bowler, Mitch Starc.
In the Northern Summer, India and New Zealand, though both undersized, entered Bazball’s mind. It cost them Tests, but served the greater good of the game. You can be sure that Australia is happy to do business with Bazball on terms. It doesn’t need a pact. It’s a wonderful prospect.
Third, England can only play as much Bazball as the Australians allow. In their summer, England surprised New Zealand, India and South Africa. In Pakistan, they had their way with the home team’s calm attack, which in turn overwhelmed their at bat. Australia will not or may not allow England such freedoms. Bazball requires guts to play, as well as skill, awareness and balance.
Bazball’s predecessor was his namesake’s appearance in the 2015 World Cup. McCullum opened New Zealand with almost two runs per ball in that tournament which was exciting to watch and his team raced to the final at the MCG. There, facing Starc, he missed all three balls he encountered and the third crashed into his stumps.
Australia won.
