Will Australia come to the Bazball?

They might have taken the mickey, except for that they defeated Pakistan 3-0, an unprecedented achievement and fascinating to watch. Expect a miniseries about Stan to follow. McCullum and Stokes have become cricket’s Edward de Bono.

English cricket rejoices in Bazball’s name, for his ancestor McCullum. Already idle minds are turning to how it might work against Australia in next year’s Ashes, and how Australia might react, and how they might even agree to play in this crash-through-or-crash fashion and what a relief all this would be. for Test cricket.

Travis Head: A Natural Bazballer? Credit:Getty Images

At the risk of acting as a damp comforter, this is premature. Firstly, Bazball may be the answer to a question not necessarily asked in Ashes cricket. Anglo-Australian series play to full houses and high viewing figures anyway. It’s still the pinnacle. It does not need to be kept.

Second, Test cricket in England is uptempo by default. Small sites make it that way, and lately a move away from self-contained pitches has been added. Everything used to be one or four. Now it’s one, four or six (and yes, we can’t get Headingley out of our heads).