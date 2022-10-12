Will Aussies get public holiday to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia could have another public holiday to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the newly crowned king’s coronation will take place on May 6 next year, eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, Australians were given a special one-off holiday to celebrate her coronation.

Half a million Sydneysiders packed the foreshore of the harbor for the big occasion.

Federal government sources said no announcement will be made about a public holiday on Coronation Day at this stage.

Australia

If history repeats itself, many Australians could have two public holidays in the space of a month to commemorate the royal family.

The king’s birthday will take place for the first time in 70 years instead of the queen’s birthday, which is traditionally held on the first weekend in June for most states.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already said no to a public holiday to commemorate the new king.

‘May 6 falls on a Sunday our time, which means there is an opportunity for many people to watch the coronation and also mark this special occasion in other ways if they want to go to a Buckingham Palace, announced on Tuesday evening, the coronation ceremony will are performed by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and that the Queen Consort will be crowned along with her husband.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s current role and look to the future while rooted in long traditions and pageantry,” the palace said.