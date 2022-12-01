Will and Kate are mocked online over their ‘robotic and’stilted appearances at the Boston Celtics game

The Prince and Princess of Wales were lightly mocked online for their awkward performance at a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night as they tour the United States amid a string of royal family controversies.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton sat on court at the game, chatting, waving to fans and applauding lightly as Jayson Tatum became the youngest player in NBA history to make 900 three-pointers.

The royal couple were greeted with boos when they were first introduced by a stadium announcer and shown on the big screen, with some in the crowd chanting “USA, USA.”

But they tried to put on a brave face when they were spotted smiling and chatting with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — though some noted online how awkward the princess seemed as she slowly applauded for the team.

“I really love her, but is this the first time she applauds?” former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted, while blogger JC said, “Good god this is worse than seeing people in church trying to clap a beat for the first time ever.”

Another Twitter said he was “proud of Kate for applauding what seems to be the first time,” and a fourth simply posted a GIF of Talladega Nights’ Will Ferrell saying, “Not sure what I’m doing with my hands has to do.’

Another simply compared the royal couple’s appearance on Wednesday night to when they attended another basketball game in 2014 and were shocked to see themselves on the jumbotron.

Outside, however, the royals met throngs of Bostonians eager to catch a glimpse of the famous couple as they embarked on their historic US tour.

They had previously met with members of the “Celtics family,” including representatives from the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation – which provides grassroots programming and funding to local organizations serving at-risk groups.

And around the arena, digital billboards were lit green to promote Prince William’s Earthshot awards, while spectators were treated to a promotional video ahead of the game.

After the second quarter, when the game was tied 47, William and Kate watched as the Celtics recognized Ollie Perrault, a 15-year-old climate activist from Easthampton, Massachusetts, for her work as a leading member of the Youth Climate Leadership Program. .

William and Kate appeared on the jumbotron at TD Garden and waved to the crowd as faint boos were heard throughout the stadium

She is now the founder and director of Youth Climate Action Now, dedicated to fighting for environmental justice and getting more young people involved in direct climate action.

Aides had suggested that the royal couple leave after the third quarter of the game, but they decided to stay until the end and shook hands with fans as they left the stadium.

There’s no doubt that William and Kate had hoped that the evening’s match – the second in their official list of assignments during their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston – would go off without a hitch, given the awkward moment at Earthshot’s launch just hours before. the game.

As the Prince and Princess Wales watched from the wings at the launch event, African-American Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, who founded a youth organization aimed at “teaching the history of the civil rights movement,” said: “To this day, I invite us all to reflect on the legacy of colonialism and racism.”

She referred to the “ways it has affected people around the world and the connection, the deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all trying to reverse.” The lost stories, the extinct species, but also the perseverance of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.’

At one point, Kate Middleton appeared to be handing the ball to her husband as they sat next to Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey.

The royal couple sat on court with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Emilia Fazzalari, the wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck

The Prince and Princess clapped politely as they remained for the rest of the match

It came after Lady Susan Hussey, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting and William’s godmother, was accused of making racist remarks to black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani at an event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

While there was no direct reference to Lady Susan, few could relate the controversy to Reverend White-Hammond’s comments.

After beginning her speech by “recognizing the ancestral lands we stand on today,” the Reverend expressed gratitude to William and Kate for choosing to host this year’s Earthshot Prize in Boston.

“Now you all know we are a city of many firsts. We are honored to be the first US city and the first city outside the UK to receive the Earthshot Prize,” she continued.

Digital billboards were lit green around the arena to promote Prince William’s Earthshot awards

The royal couple were chatting to each other as the game progressed

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch the Celtics beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday night

The royal couple also met 15-year-old climate activist Ollie Perrault after she accepted her award at the Celtics game on Wednesday

Her remarks on colonialism came just months after another international engagement by William and Kate — a March tour to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — which sparked controversy over allegations that elements of it smacked of “colonialism.”

Then, on Thursday, as the Prince and Princess of Wales were set to begin their second day of their highly anticipated tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer for their amazing docuseries.

The preview for the series, titled Harry and Meghan, features personal photos of the titular couple flashing across the screen. They are asked ‘Why did you want to make this documentary?’ to which Harry replies, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors.”

Reverend White-Hammond, who spoke at the launch of the Earthshot Awards, founded a youth organization focused on teaching the history of the civil rights movement

The royal couple’s US tour also comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drop the trailer for their new docuseries

He adds, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” before Meghan appears to wipe away tears.

She adds, “When the stakes are that high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

It also includes scenes of William and Kate as the Duke and Duchess tried to navigate their lives together, possibly overshadowing the Prince and Princess’ meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.