Wilfried Zaha scores another brace including a long-range WORLDIE as Crystal Palace breeze past QPR

Wilfried Zaha scored his second brace of the week for Crystal Palace when the Eagles defeated QPR in their last friendly for the season.

The attacker grabbed a fine opener from the edge of the area before converting a penalty to continue his good form in preparation for the Premier League season.

Eberechi Eze scored a good opener against his former side earlier in the game, which was an overall positive elimination for Palace as the start of the season is now less than two weeks away.

The game started slowly, with few chances for either side at the start on Loftus Road.

Eze opened the scoring with a low strike from 20 yards, netting the team he left to Palace in 2020 for nearly £20 million.

The hosts reacted well and tied the score almost immediately, with Osman Kaykay running forward before firing just wide of Joe Whitworth’s far post.

Whitworth saved from Sam Field as Rangers kept pushing for the equaliser, but it was Palace who scored the second goal just after the break.

After Kaykay was ready to block Zaha, the Palace star man produced a fine curling attempt from the edge of the area past a hopeless Seny Dieng before pointing to the outstanding fans and hugging Eze.

Eberechi Eze scored an impressive opener, beating 20-year-old Seny Dieng with a low effort

Eze joined QPR’s Crystal Palace in 2020 after 112 appearances for the club

The two managers started passing on the changes in what was a calmer second half, but Christian Benteke picked things up by giving Crystal Palace a penalty when he was dragged down into the area while trying to finish a ball in to enter the penalty area.

Zaha sent Dieng the wrong way to score his fourth goal in two games after another brace at Gillingham on Tuesday, and the 29-year-old looks in sparkling form for the new campaign.

The full-time whistle ended another positive afternoon for the British side at Palace, with minutes in the legs for some key players ahead of their opening game against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.