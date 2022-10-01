Wilfried Zaha bites back at Reece James after Chelsea defender suggested he had him ‘locked’

<!–

Wilfried Zaha appeared to bite back at a post from Reece James on social media after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Former Eagles mercenary Conor Gallagher hit the Chelsea winner at Selhurst Park, after Odsonne Edouard gave the hosts the lead, before Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s first Blues goal put them back in the game.

After the game, Chelsea defender Reece James took to Twitter to express his joy at the win and appeared to throw a brutal dig at Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Reece James and Wilfried Zaha were involved in an entertaining duel during Saturday’s game

James took to Twitter to slyly dig at Zaha, suggesting he had the player ‘on lock’ during the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The England defender posted a photo of him beating Zaha in the match, along with a padlock emoji. He suggested he had the Palace winger ‘on lock’ and kept him quiet during the match.

But Zaha wasn’t about to let James go his own way for the day and responded to the post via his Instagram stories.

Add the message ‘Clouts a hell of a drug lol But yall be safe.’ In a seemingly light-hearted warning to James not to let the duel go to his head. However, the Eagles star later deleted the post from his account.

Zaha replied to James but told him not to let the gig go to his head, but later deleted his Instagram story from his account

Zaha was Palace’s main man again this season, with four goals so far this season, but was largely subdued during the game as he was well supervised by Chelsea’s James.

The win marked the first win for the Blues under new manager Graham Potter, who led Chelsea in the Premier League for the first time.

Chelsea’s win moved the club to fifth in the table, eight points behind leader Arsenal, who have played a game more than their London rivals.

They come into action mid-week when host nation AC Milan play in the Champions League for a home game against Wolves next weekend.