Wildlife trade threatening unprotected animals

The red-eyed crocodile skink (Tribolonotus gracilis) is endemic to New Guinea. Trade is only recorded by the US and EU, with recent import figures indicating that local wild harvest quotas are likely to be exceeded by exporters. Credit: Adam Toomes, University of Adelaide.



The international trade in animals that is not regulated by multilateral agreements poses an increasing threat to them. More than three times as many unregulated species are imported into the United States as there are regulated species.

Trade in these species is urgently needed to protect them.

Researchers from the University of Adelaide looked at the number of species not included in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) entering the United States.

Freyja Watters, who led the study, is a Ph.D. candidate of the University of Adelaide’s Invasion Science and Wildlife Ecology Group in the School of Biological Sciences.

“The international wildlife trade is currently one of the greatest threats to global biodiversity conservation and environmental security,” she says.

“The global trade in live terrestrial vertebrates, primarily for pets, is increasing and we discovered a growing demand for unregulated and new species entering the United States, the largest global importer of wild species for the exotic pet market.

“Based on ten years of input data on wild-harvested, live animals entering the United States, we found 3.6 times the number of undeclared species in U.S. imports compared to CITES-listed species ( 1,366 versus 378 species).”

Of the 1,366 species of amphibians, birds, mammals, and reptiles not listed in CITES appendices that were imported into the United States, these include species that are in danger of extinction but are traded in large numbers, such as the golden gecko (Gekko badenii) and Chinese water dragon (Physignathus cocincinus), or species with small and fragmented geographic ranges (

The trade in species not currently listed as threatened with extinction can also be a cause for concern when the number of traded species increases over time, as has been seen in the two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus) or when species are regularly imported despite a known high risk of invasion such as the rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameria).

CITES is the largest body regulating international wildlife trade and exists to ensure sustainable and traceable legal international wildlife trade.

“Overall, the amounts of live animals entering the United States were about 11 times greater for imports of unlisted species compared to imports of CITES-listed species and more than a quarter of unlisted species was confronted with current conversation threats,” Watters said.

“Many more species are threatened by trade than receive international protection.”

The study, published in the journal Conservation Biologycoming for the next CITES Conference of the Parties in November 2022.

CITES currently lists 10.5 percent of all described terrestrial vertebrates in its appendices. There is no international regulatory framework to control trade in species not listed in the Appendices.

Proposals to add new species to the CITES Appendices are submitted by the governments of the participating countries (currently 184) at the Conference of the Parties, which is held every 2-3 years, but many countries register their imports and exports don’t and don’t watch them closely. species not listed in CITES.

“This investigation into the importation of undeclared species into the US illustrates why there is an urgent need for trade surveillance of all species present in the international legal fauna, not just those listed in CITES Appendices” says Dr. Phill Cassey of the School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide.

“There is no systematic alert or standard procedure for determining when a species needs a CITES listing and it is only after the documentation of major declines in wild populations or large amounts of illegal trade catches that many species are identified as threatened by trade.”

‘Amazing’: Global demand for exotic pets fuels massive trade in unprotected wildlife

More information:

Freyja Watters et al., The US Market for Imported Wildlife Not Included in the Multilateral CITES Convention, Conservation Biology (2022). Freyja Watters et al., The US Market for Imported Wildlife Not Included in the Multilateral CITES Convention,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13978

Provided by the University of Adelaide

