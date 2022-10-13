Wildlife populations plunge 69% since 1970: WWF

The report found that monitored animal populations had declined by 69 percent since 1970.



Wild populations of controlled species have plummeted by nearly 70 percent in the past 50 years, according to a historic assessment released Thursday that highlights “devastating” wildlife losses from human activity.

With data from 32,000 populations of more than 5,000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, the WWF Living Planet Index shows accelerated declines around the world.

In regions rich in biodiversity, such as Latin America and the Caribbean, loss of animal populations is as high as 94 percent.

Globally, the report found that monitored animal populations had declined by 69 percent since 1970.

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, said his organization was “extremely concerned” by the new data.

“(It shows) a devastating decline in wildlife populations, particularly in tropical regions that are home to some of the most biodiverse landscapes in the world,” he said.

Mark Wright, director of science at WWF, said the numbers were “really frightening,” especially for Latin America.

“Latin America is known for its biodiversity, of course, it’s very important for many other things as well,” he said.

“It’s super important for regulating the climate. We estimate that there are currently 150 to 200 billion tons of carbon packed in the Amazon forests.”

That is equivalent to 550 to 740 billion tons of CO 2 or 10 to 15 times more than annual greenhouse gas emissions at current rates.

The index showed that freshwater species had declined more than those in any other habitat, with an 83 percent population decline since 1970.

The report found that the leading causes of wildlife loss are habitat degradation due to development and agriculture, exploitation, introduction of invasive species, pollution, climate change and disease.

Lambertini said the world needed to rethink its harmful and wasteful agricultural practices before the global food chain collapsed.

“Food systems today are responsible for more than 80 percent of deforestation on land, and if you look at the ocean and freshwater, they’re also causing a collapse of fisheries stocks and populations in those habitats,” he said.

With world leaders meeting in Montreal in December for the COP15 summit on biodiversity, the report’s authors called for an international, binding commitment to protect nature, similar to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

‘Must act now’

The Living Planet Report argues that increased efforts to conserve and restore nature, produce and consume food more sustainably, and rapidly and thoroughly decarbonize all sectors can alleviate the twin crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss.

It also calls on governments to properly consider the value of services provided by nature, such as food, medicine and water supply, in policy making.

“We must emphasize the fact that nature loss is not just a moral issue of our duty to protect the rest of the world. It is actually a question of material value, also a question of safety for humanity,” Lambertini said.

Some areas suffered more population loss than others – Europe, for example, saw an 18 percent decline in wildlife populations.

“But that also masks historical, very extreme biodiversity losses,” said Andrew Terry, director of conservation at the Zoological Society of London, who helped collect the data.

“We know we are coming out of (a) nadir in the state of biodiversity in the Northern Hemisphere.”

In Africa, where 70 percent of livelihoods depend in some way on wildlife, the report showed a two-thirds decline in wildlife populations since 1970.

Alice Ruhweza, Africa Regional Director at WWF, said the evaluation showed there are “huge human costs” when wildlife is lost.

She said young people in particular are concerned about wildlife conservation and would urge governments to take more protective measures.

“We have a young, entrepreneurial and increasingly educated population that is more aware of nature issues,” says Ruhweza.

“So the potential for transformative change is really significant. But time is running out and we need to act now.”

