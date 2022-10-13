Wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in 50 years, WWF warns

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Global wildlife populations have fallen by nearly 70% in less than 50 years, conservationists warned and called for immediate action to end wildlife and climate crises.

The latest Living Planet report from the World Wide Fund For Nature assesses the abundance of nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 animal species, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish around the world and how they have changed over the decades.

It shows that population size declined by an average of 69% between 1970 and 2018, largely due to the loss and disintegration of natural habitats for agriculture, while climate change also poses an increasing threat to wildlife.

Species in freshwater lakes, rivers and wetlands have been hardest hit, declining by an average of 83% since 1970.

The worst decline is happening in Latin America, home to the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon, where increasing deforestation is destroying trees and the species that depend on them.

Wildlife in the region has declined by an average of 94% over the past half century, the report said.

Experts said the Amazon is rapidly approaching a tipping point where it is no longer a functioning rainforest, without which the world cannot prevent dangerous global warming.

If “we lose the Amazon, we lose that battle” on climate change, WWF chief Tanya Steele warned.

Europe, Central Asia and North America have seen fewer population declines, but scientists at the Zoological Society of London, whose Living Planet Index informs the report, said these areas had declined in nature as early as 1970, when the data begins.

“It’s now or never” to restore the natural world, Steele said.

“Despite the science, the catastrophic projections, the impassioned speeches and promises, the burning forests, sunken lands, record temperatures and displaced millions – world leaders continue to sit back and watch our world burn before our eyes.

“The climate and wildlife crises, their fates intertwined, are not a distant threat that our grandchildren will solve with yet-to-be-discovered technology.”

Mike Barrett, executive director of science and conservation at WWF, said the two crises of wildlife loss and climate change are two sides of the same coin.

Most natural systems store carbon and all are important for tackling climate change, with international scientific assessments assuming there was more nature on the planet rather than less in scenarios that limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoiding the worst effects of climate change .

But he warned: “Right now, we’re still losing nature, so we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Every year, 10 million hectares of forest – an area about the size of Portugal – are lost, affecting the climate, food security and livelihoods of millions of people.

There are some bright spots of wildlife that are countering the decline, such as the number of loggerhead turtle nests that increased by 500% between 1999 and 2015 along the shoreline of Chyrsochou Bay, Cyprus, thanks to targeted conservation efforts.

In Britain, the once extinct cranes have been reintroduced, with a population of more than 200, and in the Virunga Mountains of East Africa, conservation efforts have helped the number of mountain gorillas increase from 480 in 2010 to 604.

But Barrett warned that conservation wouldn’t be enough, and governments shouldn’t just make a deal in Montreal to provide money to protect 30% of the planet.

“Leaders out there need to think about what’s happening in the other 70% of the planet,” he said, warning in the report about the need for “changing shifts” in the production and consumption of food and raw materials.

WWF also stressed that it will not be possible to restore nature without recognizing and respecting the conservation rights and leadership of indigenous peoples and local communities around the world.

