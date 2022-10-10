Wildlife photographer captures breathtaking scenes from African steppe

Amazing images have given a new insight into the majesty of African wildlife.

British photographer James Lewin traveled around conservation zones in Kenya and Tanzania, capturing stunning black and white portraits of their impressive inhabitants.

From zebras sparring for dominance to hunting lionesses and charging rhinos, James’ lens captured these animals as we’ve never seen them before.

Speaking about his stunning images, James has revealed how he formed a bond with some of the animals he’s photographed, including a lion he named Scar after a wound he received from a Masai warrior’s spear.

Another image captured two zebras fighting for dominance, caused by a lack of food and a limited supply of water. The dust billowed around them as they rose to battle.

A curious hyena gives James’ camera a sniff. The photographer used a home-made remote camera in a protective case to take the incredible pictures

A cheetah searches the land to pray while standing on a rock. James captured the daily life of some of Kenya and Tanzania’s most dangerous animals

For many of the pictures, James used a homemade remote camera in a protective case so he could move the camera towards the animals without disturbing them in any way.

“After spending three years using and perfecting the use of my homemade remote camera in a protective box, I saw an opportunity to maximize the success of creating unique intimate photographs of dangerous animals,” he said.

‘The zebra fight, “Drought”, is one of the most dramatic pictures I’ve ever taken, and I’ll be the first to admit that luck plays a crucial role in the picture’s success.

‘This is the beauty of working with nature, moments are constantly changing and full of surprises.

‘During my time with Scar, I could feel the respect of everyone around him. He always had a loyal female by his side, he was protected from intruding males and threatening hyenas, and he was the first to eat among the pride, even though his leg injury left him unable to do anything for himself.

‘Only a lion as strong as Scar would receive such treatment in the world of lions.

‘There is something so exciting about not knowing if you got the shot you were hoping for and this was an occasion where everything came together.

‘Every time I look at this image, it motivates me to continue my attempts to take pictures that cannot be taken again. Some of these photographs were taken less than two feet from the animals with a wide-angle lens.’

James with his camera at hand looking relaxed as a herd of elephants head to their next destination in the background on a cloudy day in Africa

The photographer has managed to capture portraits of a number of impressive animals, including this pensive rhino getting ready for his close-up

One image is a close-up of Scar, a wounded lion, named after the spear wound by a Masai warrior that scarred his face. The photo is titled “Robert Smith” due to his resemblance to the singer from The Cure

James also saw a young male lion relaxing in the shade of a tree during his travels through the Kenyan and Tanzanian conservation zones

On the road! James, who also had a handheld camera, captured a young lion after the fascinated animal stole his remote camera for closer inspection

The photographer also captured a captive portrait of a lioness as she enjoyed some restorative downtime after hunting the pride

This image, called ‘Drought’ is one of the most dramatic moments James said he has captured and shows two zebras fighting for dominance

A stern lion came very close to the camera and James successfully took his portrait as the wind swept through his impressive mane

A very large rhino stomped towards James’ camera to get his very own selfie. James revealed that he captured some of his photographs less than 2 feet from the animals

Paw singing for the camera! A lioness looks relaxed in this photo, which shows her lying on the ground before going in search of more prey

James’ lens also captured a tense scene where an adult male lion roared at two playful young cubs standing a little too close to him

The photographer also immortalized a coalition of cheetahs as they enthusiastically roamed the African steppe together

Good appetite! James captured an eager lioness as she sank her teeth into the side of a giraffe that failed to escape the pride

A ferocious lioness was captured stalking the African grassland in the hope of finding prey to hunt and take home to the pride

A panoramic shot from James’ camera captured two zebras sparring for dominance while the rest of the pack looked on

A curious lioness caught a glimpse of James’ home-made remote camera and tentatively moved closer to it to get a good look

James’ camera also captured a breathtaking panoramic view of a dazzling array of zebras crossing the plain as rays of sunlight pierced through the blanket of gray skies