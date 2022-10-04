Wildlife charity headed by Prince Harry blasted after three men were killed by elephants

Prince Harry’s wildlife organization has come under fire after three people were trampled by elephants during a major translocation operation in Malawi.

African Parks, of which Harry is president, and another organization called the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), worked with Malawi’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in July to relocate more than 260 elephants from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu.

The huge operation saw elephants carefully hoisted into transport vehicles by cranes and shuttled across the country in impressive scenes which were filmed for promotional material and were described at the time as being reminiscent of the Disney film Dumbo.

But now a village association chairman representing residents living close to Kasungu National Park has criticized both African Parks and IFAW, which he accused of ‘caring more for animals than people’ after two villagers in July and a third in September was trampled to death.

Malidadi Langa alleged in comments to The Guardian that the NGOs had not finished installing fences at the new site, speeding up the operation and letting the elephants break out of the park.

DNPW, meanwhile, said all three victims – Collins Chisi, 40, Joseph Blackson, 29 and John Kayedzeka, 30 – got too close to the animals while trying to take pictures and caused them to attack.

Prince Harry, wearing African Parks clothing, is pictured in Malawi in 2019. He has personally participated in past translocation operations and has often visited Africa as part of his conservation efforts

An elephant is lifted onto the back of a large transport unit

This handout photo released by Kensington Palace on October 28, 2016 shows Prince Harry working in Malawi with African Parks

Langa said of the translocation operation: ‘When they moved the first batch of elephants, within a week or so they had broken out of the park from the unfenced side and were entering villages. A guy was killed… Around the same week, an elephant killed another on the other side of the park.’

‘Experience has shown that these conservation agencies care more about animals than people.’

An African park Press release regarding the translocation of the elephants confirmed that the operation was completed on July 31, but did not mention the trampling death. MailOnline has contacted the organization for comment.

‘The translocation began on June 27 and ended on July 31. During this time, 263 elephants and 431 additional wildlife, including impala, buffalo, warthog, sable and waterbuck, were successfully relocated approx. 350 km by road from Liwonde, managed by the conservation organization African Parks, to Kasungu, managed by DNPW and supported by IFAW. statement read.

Meanwhile, an IFAW statement today claimed that a translocated elephant was responsible for only one of the three trampling deaths.

The other two kills were caused by elephants already present in Kasungu.

‘We had been working with the local communities through the regional manager to talk through the timeline of when certain parts of the fence would be finished. It is important to note that there was never a plan to fence the park in its entirety, the IFAW statement said.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Director of National Parks and Wildlife said: “We are overjoyed that the exercise has been successfully completed, thanks to all the partners who worked hard to complete the work on time,” in a statement released by IFAW.

“The addition of elephants and other wildlife species to Kasungu National Park will benefit Malawi’s tourism as well as communities through job creation, thereby promoting a conservation-driven economy.”

Elephants are tranquilized and later hoisted into trucks to be moved across Malawi

Elephants are seen roaming in this still from an IFAW video

Overhead footage shows workers ensuring an elephant is safely contained

Prince Harry was appointed president of African Parks in 2017 after first working with the organization in 2016.

African Parks manages 22 national parks and protected areas in 12 countries across the continent.

Harry entered into a formal agreement with the outfit after gaining hands-on experience in translocation operations, assisting with the relocation of elephants, a rhinoceros and a wide variety of game species including antelope, buffalo and zebra.

Such large-scale translocation operations are sometimes carried out to increase tourism, but they are often carried out when factors such as dwindling populations, lack of access to water and food, and environmental changes put large numbers of animals at risk.

Last month, Zimbabwe began moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to save them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife.

About 400 elephants, 2,000 impala, 70 giraffe, 50 buffalo, 50 wildebeest, 50 zebra, 50 eland, 10 lions and a pack of 10 wild dogs are among the animals being moved from Zimbabwe’s Save Valley Conservancy to three nature reserves in northern Sapi . , Matusadonha and Chizarira – in one of southern Africa’s largest live animal capture and translocation exercises.