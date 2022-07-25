Wildfire Terms Defined: What It Means When a Blaze Is 30 Percent Contained

Many parts of the United States, especially the West, are once again in the crosshairs of devastating wildfires this year. Amid a summer of scorching temperatures and dry winds, firefighters spent weeks trying to contain one escalating fire after another.

During press conferences and alerts to residents, firefighters can agree on numbers on how many thousands of acres have burned and talk about how “red flag conditions” are fueling “extreme fire behavior” that hinders their efforts to increase the rate of a “complex fire.” fire” that is “enclosed”.

Here’s a guide to help you understand some of the terms officials use when discussing wildfires:

Percent contains

When fire officials report that a fire is, say, 30 percent under control, it means that 30 percent of the boundary of the fire is enclosed by barriers such as rivers, streams, highways, or areas that have already scorched, leaving no vegetation. is to ignite. Other times, these containment lines are 10- to 12-foot-wide trenches that crews dug along the edge of the fire — sometimes using bulldozers — to keep the fire from spreading.