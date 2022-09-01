Wildfire rages as California bakes under dome heat

A prolonged drought has left parts of the US western tinder dry and vulnerable to rapid and devastating wildfires; those risks are exacerbated by the current high temperatures.



Hundreds of firefighters endured triple-digit temperatures on Thursday as they battle a wildfire along a major highway as the western United States bakes under a terrifying heat dome.

Super Scooper water-spraying planes helped attack the 2,000-acre fire that engulfed a rural area near Los Angeles, California.

Seven firefighters had to be taken to hospital after sustaining heat-related injuries in their attempt to contain the Route Fire that broke out on Wednesday.

They have all been fired and no one was seriously injured, fire chiefs said.

The inferno came as California and parts of Nevada and Arizona sweltered under another day of blistering temperatures.

A persistent bubble of high pressure sitting over the region has sent mercury soaring, with temperatures of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) forecast around the burn area Thursday.

The heat dome is expected to last well into the next week, with thermometers reaching a peak of 116F over the coming Labor Day holiday weekend in some densely populated areas around Los Angeles.

Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, who oversees the fight against the Route Fire, said Wednesday’s sudden fire growth was “a wake-up call,” with “very rapid fire growth and very, very explosive fire behavior.” . expected in the coming days.

California’s electrical grid struggles to cope with the huge demand for air conditioning during extreme heat.



“The next few days will be very challenging,” he told reporters.

Fire officials said that although they had part of the perimeter, they were far from the forest.

“Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to be the biggest challenge for firefighters,” an incident statement said.

“This combination has the potential for large plume growth, uphill descents and short-range spotting.”

The fire, which shut down the I5 Interstate for several hours, came as Californians were again asked to conserve energy on Thursday.

Flex Warning

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages the state’s electrical grid, has issued a second consecutive Flex Alert, urging households to limit power consumption between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to avoid overloading the overloaded system.

That usually means turning up the thermostat on air conditioning systems, avoiding the use of large appliances, and not charging electric vehicles during this time.

Temperatures around Los Angeles are expected to rise to 116 Fahrenheit (46.5 Celsius) in the coming days as a relentless heat wave chokes the western US.



“Reducing power consumption during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during tight supply conditions and prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages,” according to California ISO.

California has abundant solar installations, including on homes, that typically provide about a third of the state’s daylight power needs.

But when the sun goes down, that supply drops quickly, forcing the traditional generation to close the gap. The problem is especially acute in the early evening, when temperatures are still high, but solar energy begins to fall out of the grid mix.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday that temporarily relaxes pollution controls at fossil power plants so they can generate more electricity.

The National Weather Service has issued an “extreme heat warning” for most of California, as well as parts of Arizona and Nevada, with a warning of “dangerously hot conditions” in the coming days.

Nighttime temperatures aren’t expected to provide much relief, with lows struggling to drop below 80 degrees Fahrenheit in many places.

It’s not uncommon for Southern California to experience heatwaves in September, but temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit are considered hot, even for a place that’s almost constantly baked by the sun.

Scientists say global warming, which is primarily driven by the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels, is making natural weather variations more extreme.

Heat waves get hotter and more intense, while storms get wetter and in many cases more dangerous.

© 2022 AFP