Wilder’s manager Finkel open to negotiating Joshua fight after Helenius clash
Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua could be on the map if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ defeats Robert Helenius on Saturday night.
Wilder will make a much-anticipated return to the ring this weekend, after not fighting in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury a year ago, as he will take on Helenius.
As for Joshua, he suffers consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, so both ‘AJ’ and Wilder are a long way from the dizzying heights they had reached in 2018.
At the time, Wilder was the WBC champion, while Joshua held the WBA, WBO and IBF titles and the pair were in talks to make an undisputed clash.
Wilder even offered Joshua a guaranteed $50 million to fight, but as is all too often the case with boxing, after both sides started bashing each other in public, it never came to fruition.
That said, Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel still believes a fight between Joshua and Wilder would draw a huge crowd, claiming it would be even bigger than a clash between ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and Usyk.
“Look, the biggest fight out there is probably who? Deontay and Joshua, of course. How much would Usyk pull on his own? So it’s the opponent,” Finkel said. FightHype.com.
“The US and the UK are your two biggest markets. They are both English speaking. The man [Usyk] does not speak English.”
Finkel went on to reveal that in August he received an email from Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, which simply stated, “I have an idea, let’s talk.”
At the time, Finkel didn’t answer due to the fact that he was focused on Wilder’s upcoming fight with Helenius, but should ‘The Bronze Bomber’ pass that challenge, he would be open to negotiation.
“The time will come after this fight, if he’s sincere that Joshua wants it, we’ll make it,” Finkel said.
