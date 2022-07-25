Wilderness Island, Exmouth, is the perfect romantic travel escape in Australia

A secluded island paradise with beautiful beaches and a bathtub carved into the side of a cliff draws travelers from all over Australia.

Wilderness Island is 38 kilometers off the coast of Exmouth in the North West Coral Coast region of WA along the Ningaloo Reef, an hour and 50 minutes flight north of Perth.

Measuring just 1.6km in length and 800m in width, the island is home to five rustic eco-huts, each with its own private bathroom on the beach.

Beach lovers tired of the winter cold escape to a secluded island paradise off the coast of WA with pristine waters, epic sunsets and a unique saltwater pool carved into a cliff

Wilderness Island is 38 kilometers off the coast of Exmouth in the northwestern Coral Coast region of WA along the Ningaloo Reef, an hour and 50 minutes flight north of Perth

Wildness Island is only open from May to October in the region’s warm winter months, when daytime temperatures remain around the balmy twenty degrees

There is a unique heated saltwater pool carved into a rock face on the waterfront, the perfect place for guests to watch the sun go down over the ocean and watch the sky change vibrant hues of orange, pink and purple.

Each cabin offers a touch of wilderness luxury with expansive ocean views, hammocks on a private deck, outdoor shower and comfortable beds.

Wilderness Island is completely free of artificial light so is ideal for avid stargazers as the twinkling night sky comes into full view after the sun sets.

There is a unique saltwater pool, heated by a fire and carved into a rock face at the water’s edge, the perfect place for guests to watch the sun go down over the ocean

Only a mile long and half a mile wide, the island is home to five rustic eco-huts, each with its own private bathroom on the beach

The island can be reached from Exmouth via a 15 minute express flight or an hour boat ride and prices start from $770 per night including all meals

A popular spot for avid fishermen, the island’s waters are home to an array of marine life, including dozens of species of fish and mud crabs, but it’s recommended that guests use some hooks and bring nothing to protect the local stocks.

While fishing, travelers can also spot sea eagles, dugongs, whales, dolphins, sharks, turtles and rays and back on the island they can stand up and get up close to the local kangaroos.

Wildness Island is only open from May to October in the region’s warm winter months, when the daytime temperature stays around 20 degrees.

From Exmouth, the island can be reached via a 15-minute quick flight or an hour-long boat ride and prices start from $770 per night, including all meals.