Wilder vs Helenius live stream: PPV price, TV channel and how to watch

Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius this weekend as the American makes his anticipated return to the ring.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has been out of action since Tyson Fury defeated him in the third and final clash of their trilogy last year.

The fight takes place at the Barclays Center in New York

It should be a fascinating encounter as Wilder looks to restore his reputation while Helenius aims to establish himself as a serious heavyweight.

This has the potential to be explosive with two big men going up against it from the first round.

Wilder vs Helenius: Date and start time

This 12-round heavyweight clash will take place on Saturday October 15.

It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Ring walking times for the main event are expected to be around 4am UK time.

Toby Acuna/PBC Wilder looks in top form and wants to extend his 42 wins

Sean Michael Ham/TGB Helenius has won his last three fights

Wilder vs Helenius: how to watch?

None of the UK broadcasters have selected this fight for any of their pay-per-view channels to date.

That’s why British fans will have to pay FITE.TV $14.99 (currently £13.58) to watch this clash.

Main map coverage starts at 2am.

In the US, Fox Sports charges $74.99 for spectators to watch this clash.

Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard

Subject to change

MAIN EVENT: Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell

Gary Antonio Russell v Emmanuel Rodriguez

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffee

Travon Marshall vs Angel Ruiz Astorga

Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans

Michael Angeletti v Jeremy Adorno

Keeshawn Williams vs Kelvin King

Miguel Roman v Jose Negrete

Frank Micelotta/FOX Wilder is still a top heavyweight despite losing to Fury twice

Wilder vs Helenius: What was said?

Tyson Fury on Wilder’s return: “I think Helenius is a good fighter.

“I think he’s number 1 in the WBA, or he should be if he isn’t.

“I think he did an eliminator with Adam Kownacki and I just think Wilder is a monster puncher and once he lands on Helenius he’s out.

“I’ve seen Gerald Washington knock Helenius out and Wilder knock him out so… He didn’t do much good with Dillian Whyte, Helenius couldn’t really hurt him and Wilder hits five times harder than Whyte so , yes , KO for sure.”