Wilder vs Helenius live stream: PPV price, TV channel and how to watch
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius this weekend as the American makes his anticipated return to the ring.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has been out of action since Tyson Fury defeated him in the third and final clash of their trilogy last year.
It should be a fascinating encounter as Wilder looks to restore his reputation while Helenius aims to establish himself as a serious heavyweight.
This has the potential to be explosive with two big men going up against it from the first round.
Wilder vs Helenius: Date and start time
This 12-round heavyweight clash will take place on Saturday October 15.
It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.
Ring walking times for the main event are expected to be around 4am UK time.
Angry
‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn
Wilder vs Helenius: how to watch?
None of the UK broadcasters have selected this fight for any of their pay-per-view channels to date.
That’s why British fans will have to pay FITE.TV $14.99 (currently £13.58) to watch this clash.
Main map coverage starts at 2am.
In the US, Fox Sports charges $74.99 for spectators to watch this clash.
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard
Subject to change
- MAIN EVENT: Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius
- Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell
- Gary Antonio Russell v Emmanuel Rodriguez
- Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron
- Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffee
- Travon Marshall vs Angel Ruiz Astorga
- Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans
- Michael Angeletti v Jeremy Adorno
- Keeshawn Williams vs Kelvin King
- Miguel Roman v Jose Negrete
Wilder vs Helenius: What was said?
Tyson Fury on Wilder’s return: “I think Helenius is a good fighter.
“I think he’s number 1 in the WBA, or he should be if he isn’t.
“I think he did an eliminator with Adam Kownacki and I just think Wilder is a monster puncher and once he lands on Helenius he’s out.
“I’ve seen Gerald Washington knock Helenius out and Wilder knock him out so… He didn’t do much good with Dillian Whyte, Helenius couldn’t really hurt him and Wilder hits five times harder than Whyte so , yes , KO for sure.”
TOP OFFER
888Sport: Liam Smith wins at 1/5 OR Hassan Mwakinyo wins at 66/1* – CLAIM HERE
Deposit min £/$/€10 with promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at regular odds in the regular market • If your selection wins we will pay you at the regular price and any additional winnings from the advertised increased prize will be paid to you in free bets • Free bets are awarded within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free bets are not included in returns • Deposit balance can be withdrawn at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals , payment methods and countries & full terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
View all free bets here
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);