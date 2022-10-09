Wilder vs Helenius date: Start time, card and how to follow as Fury foe returns

Deontay Wilder is set to return to the ring next week to rebuild his reputation and career after consecutive defeats to Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber was completely defeated by Fury, but now he’s back and ready to fight again.

Getty Wilder is back

Wilder has 41 KOs from his 42 wins, but he was outclassed by the ‘Gypsy King’.

His opponent in October is Robert Helenius from Finland, who has a record of 31-3.

Despite his recent troubles, Wilder will be the firm favorite as he looks to continue his boxing career after briefly considering retiring.

Wilder vs Helenius: Date and start time

This 12-round heavyweight clash will take place on Saturday October 15.

It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Ring walking times for the main event are expected to be around 4am UK time.

Sean Michael Ham/TGB Helenius is a respected fighter

Wilder vs Helenius: TV channel and livestream

A broadcaster has yet to be announced for UK coverage.

But in the US, it will be available to watch through Fox Sports PPV.

talkSPORT will have updates all night and talkSPORT.com will have all the responses.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard

MORE TO FOLLOW

MAIN EVENT: Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron

Gary Antonio Russell v Emmanuel Rodriguez

Wilder has talked to Helenius in the past

NEXT ONE? Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora ​​Trilogy Fight ‘Agreed’ With Date And Location Reported

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

TRUE PRO Eubank Jr makes incredible weight for Benn fight despite being called off

UNBENDING Hearn says Eubank Jr vs Benn could be rescheduled, targeting ‘righteous people’

heap Chris Eubank Jr asks Jake Paul to fill in for Conor Benn and reveals drug test

not shocked Algieri claims he heard Benn was ‘not a clean athlete’ for 2021 KO loss







Wilder vs Helenius: What was said?

Deontay Wilder: “It has been a long journey for me and as of today it will continue.

“I’ve thought so many times about whether I should stay out of the company or come back.

“When I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me and my family, to see all the emotions, grown men crying for their children and saying that he is a real real king made me feel like my work is not done.

“So here I am again, looking forward to getting back to the ring. Looking forward to coming to Barclays Center, a place where I’ve had my most devastating knockouts and a place I’ll be my second consider at home.

“So where are all my Bombzquad people? It’s time to put on your war gear. And let’s get to work, honey. Bombzquad is back!”

Robert Helenius: “I’m a different fighter than Fury, so he” [Wilder] will prepare differently.

“He fought well in the last fight against Fury. Of course it was very tough fights, but I think he improved every fight.

“I see him as a completely new fighter and I know that people can switch between fights. I do not think so [coming off a loss] going to be a big problem, he has a lot of experience. I think it’s going to be a very, very good fight.”