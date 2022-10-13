Wilder v Helenius: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for Saturday’s big fight
Deontay Wilder is back in the ring this weekend for the first time since his loss to Tyson Fury in the duo’s third fight over a year agosuch as the recordings on Robert Helenius on Saturday evening.
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in free bets when they wager £10 on the Middleweight Clash.
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
Terms and Conditions: Open Account Offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
When the fight starts Saturday night in New York City, it will be over a year since they entered the ring for both fighters.
Robert Helenius fought on the undercard of Wilder’s third fight with Fury last October, but this time it will be part of the main event.
Helenius defeated Adam Kownacki of Poland that night, initially by disqualification for low blows, but was later overruled as a TKO.
Wilder goes into battle with a 42-2-1 record, the only three flaws in his record to all come against Fury.
41 of the American’s 42 victories have been achieved by knockout.
Helenius, who has represented Finland and Sweden, and is nicknamed The Nordic Nightmare has a record of 31-3 of his 34 fights.
The 6’6″ man has won his last three fights, the most recent two against the aforementioned Kownacki, following his loss to Gerald Washington.
The 38-year-old has previously fought against British pair Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, beating the latter before falling short against Whyte in Cardiff in 2017.
Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius fighting odds
- Deontay Wilder 1/8
- Robert Helenius 5/1
- Draw 22/1
Method of winning chances
- Wilder by KO/TKO 2/9
- Wilder by decision 17/2
- Helenius by KO/TKO 17/2
- Helenius by decision 12/1
EXAMPLE BETTING
T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org
Don’t forget to gamble responsibly
A responsible gambler is someone who:
- Sets time and money limits before playing
- Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare- www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org
For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);