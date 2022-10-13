Wilder v Helenius: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for Saturday’s big fight

Deontay Wilder is back in the ring this weekend for the first time since his loss to Tyson Fury in the duo’s third fight over a year agosuch as the recordings on Robert Helenius on Saturday evening.

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in free bets when they wager £10 on the Middleweight Clash.

The Barclays Center in New York is hosting Wilder v Helenius on Saturday night.

When the fight starts Saturday night in New York City, it will be over a year since they entered the ring for both fighters.

Robert Helenius fought on the undercard of Wilder’s third fight with Fury last October, but this time it will be part of the main event.

Helenius defeated Adam Kownacki of Poland that night, initially by disqualification for low blows, but was later overruled as a TKO.

Wilder goes into battle with a 42-2-1 record, the only three flaws in his record to all come against Fury.

41 of the American’s 42 victories have been achieved by knockout.

Helenius, who has represented Finland and Sweden, and is nicknamed The Nordic Nightmare has a record of 31-3 of his 34 fights.

The 6’6″ man has won his last three fights, the most recent two against the aforementioned Kownacki, following his loss to Gerald Washington.

The 38-year-old has previously fought against British pair Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, beating the latter before falling short against Whyte in Cardiff in 2017.

Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius fighting odds

Deontay Wilder 1/8

Robert Helenius 5/1

Draw 22/1

Method of winning chances

Wilder by KO/TKO 2/9

Wilder by decision 17/2

Helenius by KO/TKO 17/2

Helenius by decision 12/1

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

T20 WORLD CUP Watch every ball live and get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with bet365

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms

insecure Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid now clear favorites ahead of Liverpool

best bets Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Daily Picks from Carlisle and Brighton







