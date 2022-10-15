Wilder among hardest-hitting boxers ever but Tyson and Foreman were more devastating

“It’s not about how hard you can hit,” the fictional yet legendary Rocky Balboa once told his son in one of his many inspiring moments.

Admittedly, he was trying to teach young Robert a life lesson, because in reality it is very useful as a top boxer if you can hit hard.

Getty Wilder has one of the toughest punches in boxing and Tyson Fury felt his full strength in their three fights

Boxing is riddled with a lot of heavy hitters – it’s one reason it attracts so many fans and with Deontay Wilder returning to the ring on Saturday night against Robert Helenius, talkSPORT takes a look at who the most devastating punchers in its storied history are. These ten certainly have a claim.

10. JULIAN JACKSON

W: 55 (49 KOs), L: 6

Active: 1981-1998

Not an elite boxer but ‘The Hawk’ had two advantages in the ring: an immaculate flat haircut and the ability to crush you with one blow. Jackson’s right-hand bomb to decimate Herol Graham — in a fight that dominated the British slickster — remains the sport’s ultimate one-hit turnaround demolition.

Virgin Islander Jackson, a 154lb and 160lb world champion, treated Terry Norris and Buster Drayton in a similar, sickening style: top-class fighters lay cold after tasting his raw power.

Getty Jackson had tremendous strength as his 49 knockouts show

THIN Deontay Wilder comes in drastically lighter for first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy

Joke John Fury was doing sit-ups at 5:30 am…then he was interrupted by a naked Tyson

rivals Marshall vs Shields LIVE: Start time, undercard and how to follow a huge title clash

Real ‘I am the first professional boxer to be a virgin’: YouTuber on abstinence from sex

LAUGHING ‘This is surreal’ – Floyd Mayweather and Deji burst out laughing during the first face-off

FATHER ‘They wanted me to be complicit in my son’s murder’ – Chris Eubank Sr lashes out







9. DEONTAY WILDER

Q: 42 (41 KOs), L: 1, D: 1

Active: 2008-present

With regard to Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis, only one active fighter belongs on this list. Wilder’s elastic, otherworldly strength is made all the more astonishing by the fact that, despite his six-foot height, he’s skinny by modern heavyweight standards, but can ruin much bigger men.

He has a 93 percent KO ratio and only two enemies have ever knocked the distance: Bermane Stiverne (KO1 in the rematch) and Tyson Fury (who tasted off the canvas twice). Would be even higher if he could actually box. Don’t tell him we said that.

8. TOMMY HEARNS

Q: 61 (48 KOs), L: 5, D: 1

Active: 1977-2006

Detroit’s legendary ‘Hitman’ is the epitome of a puncher: long, long levers, perfect technique and a little vulnerable himself. What is special is how Hearns carried his power. He started out brutalizing welterweights, but toward the end Hearns gleefully quit cruiserweights.

GETTY Marvin Hagler and Hearns, alike, produced a thrilling fight in 1985, which has since been dubbed ‘The War’, but equally impressive was the sheer power of ‘Hitman’

Roberto Duran, a man Marvin Hagler could not move, was put to sleep within four minutes. Still, it’s the two perfect right hands that did it for Jose Cuevas that remain his masterpiece.

7. MIKE TYSON

W: 50 (44 KOs), L: 5

Active: 1985-2005

No one has a better climax of dazzling KOs than the brooding, menacing ‘Iron Mike’. Optimistically listed as 5ft 11in, Tyson specialized in wrecking bigger heavyweights with his speed, aggression, footwork and spiteful combinations.

Some opponents seemed defeated before the first bell (Michael Spinks lasted 91 seconds), although it’s also true that if you survived the early rounds, Tyson became less and less effective. Pretty big “if”, especially when Tyson was at his devastating early peak.

Sports Illustrated – Getty Tyson described the feeling of inflicting physical pain as ‘orgasmic’

Getty Tyson’s aggressive strength and quick feet saw him flourish in the land of the giants

6. SANDY SADDLEAR

W: 145 (104 KOs), L: 16, D: 2

Active: 1944-1956

Featherweights shouldn’t hit so hard. Saddler the puncher took on Willie Pep, the greatest defensive boxer of all time, for the world title at Madison Square Garden. The result: Saddler hit Pep against the canvas twice, then knocked him out within four rounds.

Saddler, a lanky 5ft 9in with a ramrod jab and a vicious left hook, lost the rematch to Pep but won their iconic rivalry 3-1 and retired with over 100 KOs. Prince Naseem eats your heart.

5. EARNIE SHAVERS

W: 74 (68 KOs), L: 14, D: 1

Active: 1969-1995

“No one hits like Shavers. If someone hit harder than Shavers, I’d shoot him,” heavyweight Randall “Tex” Cobb said. Despite being a two-time world title challenger, ‘The Acorn’ had zero outstanding qualities. Except the ability to hit as hard as a born human.

Getty Images – Getty Razors hit Holmes so hard that many were shocked to see him recover

Of his 68 career KOs, 23 came in the first round, 46 in the first three rounds. Larry Holmes who rose from the late Shavers’ short right-hand bomb remains one of the great boxing recoverers—and Holmes would later swear it was the heaviest he’d ever hit.

4. JIMMY WILD

W: 137 (98 KOs), L: 4, D: 1

Active: 1911-1923

Its nickname, “The Ghost with the Hammer in his Hand,” sounds like a new Marvel movie. Appropriate, because Wilde’s strength was superhuman. The 5ft 2in Welshman started his career beating the snot of much bigger men in fairground boxes (yes, that was a thing) and would go on to win the world flyweight title.

Wilde defeated much bigger bantamweights and featherweights with his clubbing power, once going on an undefeated streak of 93 fights and remains the gold standard in small punchers.

Getty Louis, right, defeated 23 opponents in 27 title fights, including five world champions

3. JOE LOUIS

W: 66 (52 KOs), L: 3

Active: 1934-1951

“Like someone jammed an electric light bulb in your face,” James J Braddock said of being hit by Louis. And Braddock was talking about his shot. Heavyweight King Louis, the best pure finisher in boxing history, caused damage with both fists.

Max Schmeling, the first man to beat Louis, was mauled in the rematch, crying in pain with broken bones in his back. The fight lasted just over two minutes. That was one of 25 successful defenses of the world title Louis made, 22 of which ended in the distance. ouch.

2. SAM LANGFORD

W: 211 (126 KOs), L: 29, D: 38

Active: 1902-1925

Stood an inch over six feet, fought at 135 pounds and 147 pounds, but the Canadian-born ‘Boston Bonecrusher’ was a concussive puncher all the way up to heavyweight. Stocky, muscular but with unusually long arms, Langford crushed fighters up to 50 pounds heavier than himself.

The odious racism of his day meant that this multiweight great never got the world title chances his skills deserved. But surviving footage shows a fast, formidable, powerful slugger.

Getty In his prime, Foreman was a dominant champion who possessed one of the toughest punches in boxing

1. GEORGE FORMAN

W: 76 (68 KOs), L: 5

Active: 1969-1997

The sheer, thumping, blunt trauma of Foreman’s punches led to two stunning heavyweight title changes. In 1973, Foreman defeated the great undefeated Joe Frazier six times in two rounds with a series of monster hooks and uppercuts.

Then, 21 years later, Foreman’s right-hand man put down another undefeated champion in Michael Moorer. The scary part? The 46-year-old Big George didn’t even seem to use his full power behind the punch. Power we’ve never seen before or since.

Honorable Mentions: Rocky Marciano, Manny Pacquiao, Sonny Liston, Archie Moore, Lennox Lewis, Jack Dempsey, Gerald McClellan, Naseem Hamed, Stanley Ketchel, Felix Trinidad