Wild video shows fight inside NYC bodega that sparked fatal hit-and-run of an innocent bystander

A street fight between two women at a New York bodega that involved beatings and pulling at her wigs resulted in the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the fighters who rode onto the sidewalk to fight off her enemy. .

The altercation, which was caught on surveillance cameras – both inside and outside the Queens bodega where it started – shows a war of words that escalates into one blow in seconds and then the brutal death of Milton Storch, 59, an innocent bystander.

Storch was sitting on his walker outside the Rohan Deli at 601 Beach 20 Street in Far Rockaway enjoying the morning sun just after 7 a.m. on Saturday when he was senselessly run over during the street brawl.

An argument at a bodega in Queens, NY culminates on the sidewalk, Milton Storch, 59, sitting on the left, was later killed by the woman driving the black Honda

It is not clear what the women were fighting for. Police say they know each other but don’t get along

The 26-year-old woman in the red wig, center, followed the other woman to her car where she repeatedly hit her

After her red wig was ripped off her head, the woman continued to punch her rival through the driver’s side window

The 27-year-old driver, seeking revenge after a beating, drives up the sidewalk as her rival retreats to the bodega

Milton Storch, of Far Rockaway, NY, sitting in his walker, turns around the moment the car hits him. He was killed by the impact

The video shows the altercation started at the crisp rack in the front of the bodega with a 26-year-old woman wearing sports shorts, a black tank top and a bright red wig, pointing and screaming at a smaller woman in a yellow fluorescent onesie, which leans forward as she immediately hands it back.

The video footage has no sound and it is unclear what the women were arguing about.

The two know each other “and they don’t get along,” police told the New York Post.

Milton Storch, 59, who needs a walker to get around due to a buildup of fat in his legs, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday

The 27-year-old woman in the onsie wants to leave, but her rival wouldn’t. She pulls on the woman’s bag and follows her out of the store.

The video continues outside the corner shop and shows Storch sitting on his walkway as the two women throw windmill blasts at each other.

The shorter woman pulls the wig of her opponent who follows her to a black Honda parked just outside the deli and continues to throw haymakers as her rival retreats to her car.

The aggressor then circles around to the driver’s side of the car and starts throwing punches through the driver’s side window.

Several men on the sidewalk make futile attempts to break up the women until the driver of the black sedan, who police say is the 27-year-old woman in the onsie, starts the car, backs up a bit, and then drives up the curb. where her tormentor stands.

Storch appears to be looking the other way as pedestrians on the sidewalk disperse and the woman drives down the sidewalk.

He turns his head just in time to see the car wedge him and wedge him between the vehicle and the front of the bodega.

After the fatal collision with Storch, the driver slowly reverses, stops at a stop sign and drives away

Milton Storch, lies mortally wounded next to the black Honda that hit him. The passenger and driver of the car appear to be looking in opposite directions

The woman then reverses, drives back onto the road, stops at a stop sign, and slowly drives away. She is currently wanted by the police.

Storch was taken to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He couldn’t have done much – he couldn’t move fast,” a neighbor Tatiyana Temple told the Daily News. “I’ve watched the video so many times today and I’m like, this is crazy.”

Another man who was also beaten was taken to the same hospital, but he is expected to recover.

Storch, who lived in the area, often hung out in the area and suffered from limited mobility due to a buildup of fat in his legs, his roommate, Jose Rodriguez, told the Daily News. He had to use the walker to get around.

“I thought he was with his girlfriend or something, so I wasn’t too worried,” Rodriguez told the newspaper. “When I found out what had happened, I was frozen.”

Police have questioned the woman wearing the red wig and they believe they know who the suspect is, but she has not yet been located or arrested.

“That fight is so intense you feel you had to mow people down?” neighbor Marsha Green told the Daily News. “I hope they catch her. I hope!’