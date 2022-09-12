Wild trailer for Channel 10’s racy new reality The Real Love Boat drops

<!–

Channel 10 has released a new trailer for their hot new reality series The Real Love Boat.

Based on the 1970s sitcom, the dating show will see singles trying to find romance as they cruise around the Mediterranean on a luxury passenger ship.

The show is hosted by former The Voice host Darren McMullen, who says in the preview that only the strongest love connections will complete the journey.

Based on the 1970s sitcom, the Real Love Boar will see singles trying to find romance as they cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury passenger ship. Photo: A scene from the hot new trailer

The trailer opens with eager contestants expressing their desire to find long-lasting romance.

“I’ve never had a boyfriend,” says one hopeful, before adding, “I’m the Virgin Mary of dating.”

Another describes her dating life as a “train wreck.”

“We are sailing the Mediterranean to the world’s most beautiful and romantic destinations,” explains Darren in the trailer.

Scenes featured in the preview include participants packing on the PDA at beautiful tourist spots in places like Spain, Greece and Italy.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to plenty of drama aboard the show’s host ship, the Regal Princess, as the contestants try to find a match.

Two of the participants try to find a connection while enjoying the luxury cruise

Fans can look forward to plenty of drama aboard the show’s host ship, the Regal Princess (pictured), as the contestants try to find a match. Pictured: A scene from the trailer

The trailer hints that the contestants will endure betrayal and a lot of backbone.

In a heartbreaking scene, a contestant cries uncontrollably as friends try to comfort her.

The trailer ends with Darren’s statement, “No one ever said true love would be easy.”

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier can be seen in the cast as the Cruise Director of the boat, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is Head of Entertainment. At the helm of the Princess Cruise ship is Captain Paolo Arrigo.

The Real Love Boat will air on Channel 10 and 10Play later this year.