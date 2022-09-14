Wild theory erupts about a ‘device’ hidden in Meghan Markle’s outfit at Windsor Castle

<!–

A wild theory that Meghan Markle wore a “recording device” under her dress has been shelved.

A source close to Meghan told Page Six: ‘This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she wasn’t wearing a microphone.’

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Saturday to greet mourners who paid their respects to the Queen, as the wacky theory erupted on Twitter.

But a rectangular fold at the waist of Meghan’s black dress led many critics to suspect she was wearing a microphone.

“What is Meghan hiding under her dress?” one person tweeted.

“The waist circumference definitely looks like a microphone suit,” said another.

A rectangular crease on the side of Meghan Markle's dress has led to an "insane" theory that she was wearing a recording device. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex shut down the theory

Others wondered if she was shooting the moment for her upcoming Netflix documentary.

‘Is Meghan Markle wearing a microphone to use the Queen’s death for her Netflix reality show?’ one tweeted.

“Meghan was wearing some kind of device that you could see the square outlines of during the walk. Probably for recording purposes,’ said another.

Others also disputed the “insane” claims, suggesting it was a medical device instead.

“I wear a continuous glucose meter and my sensor is the same rectangular shape,” one said.

Others said it could be a belt under the dress, or just how the dress wrinkled when moved into certain positions.

“It’s just creases in the dress, nothing else,” one person wrote.

“Maybe she’s wearing her belt on the inside and that’s the buckle. I often wear my belt on the inside with the buckle off the center. I’m sure a lot of people do,” added another.

Another said it may have been a ‘beeper’ to communicate with her staff.

Meghan was generally warmly received outside Windsor Castle

“It’s literally a crease in her dress,” commented another.

“You are pathetic,” someone said to those who thought she was wearing a recording device.

Meghan had received a generally warm response from the crowd as she passed the line of adoring fans outside Windsor Castle, shaking hands and chatting with the hordes of people who lined up to catch a glimpse of the royals.

The walkabout marked the first time Prince Harry and Meghan had been seen in public alongside Prince William and Kate since March 2020, marking a clear thawing between the brothers and their wives.