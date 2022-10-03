Wild monkeys ‘are disease SUPER SPREADERS of the animal kingdom’, the study shows
Wild monkeys living in large groups near humans are disease ‘spreaders’ – and the most sociable animals should be vaccinated, study claims
- Scientists mapped how diseases spread among wildlife populations
- When wild macaques live near humans, they can act as ‘overspreaders’
- Experts claim that the most sociable monkeys should be vaccinated
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Wild macaques are ‘spreaders’ of diseases such as coronavirus and influenza in the animal kingdom, a new study has revealed.
Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University mapped how such diseases spread among wildlife populations.
Their findings show that when wild monkeys live in large groups next to human settlements, they can act as superdispersers.
The researchers hope the findings can help identify individual monkeys that are the most sociable and tend to congregate around and interact the most with humans.
“Targeting these with vaccinations or other forms of medical treatment could potentially protect both macaque populations and humans in areas where they live nearby,” the team said in a statement.
Wild macaques are ‘spreaders’ of diseases such as coronavirus and influenza in the animal kingdom, a new study has revealed (stock image)
Humans have given wild animals diseases almost 100 times
It is widely believed that SARS-CoV-2 was spread from wild animals to humans.
But a new study claims that humans can give viruses to animals more often than previously understood.
Researchers reviewed published evidence of human-animal transmission events, focusing on how such events could threaten animal and human health.
They found a total of 97 examples of human-to-wildlife transmission involving a wide range of pathogens, from M. tuberculosis, measles, influenza and hepatitis B.
These pathogens are likely spread from humans to wildlife in several ways, such as wildlife contact with human sewage.
In the study, the team used computer models to simulate how infectious diseases spread between monkeys and humans living in urban areas in South and Southeast Asia.
Dr. Krishna Balasubramaniam, lead author of the study, said: ‘COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of understanding infectious disease transmission among wildlife populations in urban and peri-urban areas.
‘Population expansion has increased contact between humans and wildlife, and these human-wildlife interfaces are widely recognized as ‘hotspots’ for the transmission of disease across a range of species.’
The researchers focused on the interactions between 10 separate groups of macaques in northern India, Malaysia and southern India.
Behavioral data was fed into computer models to simulate the impact of outbreaks of human diseases such as influenza, coronavirus and measles.
Computer simulations were then run a total of 100,000 times across the 10 groups to estimate the macaque populations’ vulnerability to disease outbreaks.
The results revealed that the size of the outbreak was dependent on the centrality of the first infected macaque.
For example, if the first infected macaque was better connected, it would lead to a larger outbreak.
Meanwhile, if the first infected macaque had major interactions with humans—for example, around food provided by humans—the scale of the outbreak was greater.
Meanwhile, if the first infected macaque had major interactions with humans — for example, around food provided by humans — the scale of the outbreak was greater (stock image)
“Acakes are so closely related to humans that they are very vulnerable to the same diseases that infect humans,” said Dr. Balasubramaniam.
“Yes, previous work by other researchers has established that macaques can be infected with human gastrointestinal and respiratory pathogens.
“Here we showed how respiratory pathogens in particular can spread through macaque populations, and specifically how their behavior can influence such spread.”
Based on the results, the researchers suggest that well-connected macaques can be vaccinated in the future to prevent disease outbreaks.
“In addition to being ‘superspreaders’ within their species, these individuals with the most human contact also pose the highest risk of interspecies disease transmission, either from humans to wildlife or vice versa,” Dr. Balasubramaniam concluded.
“These would be the most effective targets for disease control strategies such as vaccination or antimicrobial therapy.”
NEW RESEARCH SHOWS COVID PANDEMIC “STARTED FROM WUHAN SEAFOOD MARKET”
A pair of studies into the coronavirus outbreak published in February 2022 claim that the pandemic is actually caused by live animals that were sold at a Chinese wet market in Wuhan.
The studies challenge an alternative theory that the virus leaked from laboratories at the nearby Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The co-author of both studies is Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, who says the evidence is clear.
“When you look at all the evidence together, it’s an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started in the Huanan market,” Worobey said. New York Times.
Worobey had earlier signed a letter calls for more research into what is known as the ‘lab leak theory’ and is known by colleagues to have a ‘soft spot for wild theories’.
However, some prominent scientists believe the ‘lab leak theory’ – including Harvard researcher Dr. Alina Chan.
In December 2021, Dr. Chan British MPs that the Wuhan lab leak is the most likely origin of the coronavirus pandemic and that Beijing officials tried to cover it up.
It is possible that we will never be able to definitively determine the true origin of Covid.