<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Wild macaques are ‘spreaders’ of diseases such as coronavirus and influenza in the animal kingdom, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University mapped how such diseases spread among wildlife populations.

Their findings show that when wild monkeys live in large groups next to human settlements, they can act as superdispersers.

The researchers hope the findings can help identify individual monkeys that are the most sociable and tend to congregate around and interact the most with humans.

“Targeting these with vaccinations or other forms of medical treatment could potentially protect both macaque populations and humans in areas where they live nearby,” the team said in a statement.

Wild macaques are ‘spreaders’ of diseases such as coronavirus and influenza in the animal kingdom, a new study has revealed (stock image)

Humans have given wild animals diseases almost 100 times It is widely believed that SARS-CoV-2 was spread from wild animals to humans. But a new study claims that humans can give viruses to animals more often than previously understood. Researchers reviewed published evidence of human-animal transmission events, focusing on how such events could threaten animal and human health. They found a total of 97 examples of human-to-wildlife transmission involving a wide range of pathogens, from M. tuberculosis, measles, influenza and hepatitis B. These pathogens are likely spread from humans to wildlife in several ways, such as wildlife contact with human sewage.

In the study, the team used computer models to simulate how infectious diseases spread between monkeys and humans living in urban areas in South and Southeast Asia.

Dr. Krishna Balasubramaniam, lead author of the study, said: ‘COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of understanding infectious disease transmission among wildlife populations in urban and peri-urban areas.

‘Population expansion has increased contact between humans and wildlife, and these human-wildlife interfaces are widely recognized as ‘hotspots’ for the transmission of disease across a range of species.’

The researchers focused on the interactions between 10 separate groups of macaques in northern India, Malaysia and southern India.

Behavioral data was fed into computer models to simulate the impact of outbreaks of human diseases such as influenza, coronavirus and measles.

Computer simulations were then run a total of 100,000 times across the 10 groups to estimate the macaque populations’ vulnerability to disease outbreaks.

The results revealed that the size of the outbreak was dependent on the centrality of the first infected macaque.

For example, if the first infected macaque was better connected, it would lead to a larger outbreak.

Meanwhile, if the first infected macaque had major interactions with humans—for example, around food provided by humans—the scale of the outbreak was greater.

Meanwhile, if the first infected macaque had major interactions with humans — for example, around food provided by humans — the scale of the outbreak was greater (stock image)

“Acakes are so closely related to humans that they are very vulnerable to the same diseases that infect humans,” said Dr. Balasubramaniam.

“Yes, previous work by other researchers has established that macaques can be infected with human gastrointestinal and respiratory pathogens.

“Here we showed how respiratory pathogens in particular can spread through macaque populations, and specifically how their behavior can influence such spread.”

Based on the results, the researchers suggest that well-connected macaques can be vaccinated in the future to prevent disease outbreaks.

“In addition to being ‘superspreaders’ within their species, these individuals with the most human contact also pose the highest risk of interspecies disease transmission, either from humans to wildlife or vice versa,” Dr. Balasubramaniam concluded.

“These would be the most effective targets for disease control strategies such as vaccination or antimicrobial therapy.”