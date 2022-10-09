Wild moment strippers perform for nursing home residents in unhinged stunt

This is the bizarre moment an elderly woman appears to have a heart attack after bumping into three half-naked men at a nursing home strip party.

The wild video, originally posted online by Instagram influencer Nadia Cartagena, starts with a woman in a leather thong and boots twerking up to some of the men at the nursing home in Columbia.

It then cuts to various scenes of half-naked men and women performing for the residents of the Una Mano Amiga Foundation in El Prado, Cartagena.

The performers then went around feeding the residents, including feeding an elderly woman a cake with a penis-shaped pastry on top and fake suffocating her with handcuffs.

But as the strippers continued to perform and surround an elderly woman in a blue dress and a pink headband with ears on, the woman began to grab her chest and began to fall.

The strippers she was dancing with soon jump into action as she starts convulsing on the floor and another grabs some water.

They encourage the elderly woman to drink as they try to cool her down before an ambulance arrives on the scene and EMS crews secure the woman on a stretcher.

They then carry her into the ambulance with the help of some of the strippers before driving away.

The video was posted online by the Colombian influencer on September 27.

She wrote the lyrics to it in Spanish: ‘Today I held an erotic party or older adults and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect what happened and the truth is that I’m very sad, I just wanted to give them some fun and I didn’t expect that situation so I want you to comment on the situation.’

Soon, however, her 30,500 followers slammed her for holding the naughty party at a nursing home.

One person commented: ‘Nadia you overdid it, a party is OK but with a different theme, not like this.’

Another also wrote: ‘Oops Nadia it wasn’t the right party that resulted what a shame so sad.’

The video then went viral on social media, receiving over 47,000 views and hundreds of comments from users upset by what had happened.

But the influencer now says the whole incident was staged to get attention from the local mayor’s office.

She told Electric Universal that she organized the event to raise awareness of the ‘poverty and abandonment’ faced by older adults.

“The purpose of the video is to call for this problem to be seen and to call on the district authorities to keep an eye on these people,” Cartagena said.

She added that ‘the authorization was requested’ and ‘nothing was done against anyone’s will.

“We did it with a lot of love,” Cartagena told the newspaper. ‘My whole platform is made of very good content, of social help.

“And at no point was the video intended to annoy, abuse or exploit the grandparents – in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”