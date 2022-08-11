Wild moment naked Florida man armed with a machete is arrested after he tried to steal clothes 

<!–

A Florida man, completely naked and armed with a machete, ended up on his stomach and was arrested after trying to steal another man’s clothes on Monday.

Brandon Wright, 34, reportedly picked palmetto berries in the woods in the city of DeLand, Volusia County officials say.

Wright suddenly wielded a large machete-style knife and demanded that a nearby surveyor give him his clothes, wallet, and phone. QFox13.

The surveyor began to obey until Wright threw the machete and some of the berries he had collected at him. Fortunately, the sword struck the surveyor by the handle and bounced against his chest.

He then went into the woods before getting into a white Dodge Challenger and trying to escape.

A license plate reader tipped off the police to Wright and a short time later they were alerted to a naked man near a gas station.

Footage taken from a helicopter shows Wright being seen as police officers arrive at the scene.

Someone in the helicopter could be heard solemnly saying, “He’s naked and yelling at people in the parking lot. Very animated’.

As the official describes, Wright then starts to walk away from the gas station, into traffic, and starts yelling at people.

Wright then comes back to the gas station and starts doing pushups for some reason.

Officers arrived shortly after and forced Wright to lie on his stomach when they arrested him.

Wright was jailed and charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, a heavy battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he similarly drove around the area naked in August 2021 and has previous convictions for false imprisonment, possession of coke and battery on a police officer.