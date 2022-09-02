Wild moment Married At First Sight star Mitch Eynaud tries to eat Australia’s hottest burger

Married At First Sight star Mitch Eynaud fearlessly tried ‘Australia’s hottest burger’ this week, but immediately regretted his decision after puking the fiery food from his mouth.

Mitch, 26, posted a hilarious video on his Instagram page of him and friend Josh visiting Rockhampton’s Burger Urge.

‘@burgerurgeHave claim they make Australia’s hottest burger! So @bizy and I went and gave this thing a red hot crack. Light work…(sweating emoji)’

According to the Burger Urge menu, the meal consists of ‘2 x crushed beef patties, sautéed Moruga Scorpion chilis seasoned with lemon pepper crocodile tail, jalapenos, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and aioli – all topped with aged Moruga Scorpion and chipotle barbecue death sauce’.

The $20 ‘Crocodile Death Wish’ burger also carries the warning label ‘WARNING EXTREMELY HOT!!!’.

After declaring that he and his mate would ‘smash’ it, Mitch seemed to enjoy his first bite before all hell broke loose.

“It doesn’t taste good,” he exclaimed, seconds before spitting the contents of his mouth into his plate as his eyes began to water.

Mitch then slurped up a chocolate frappe to douse the spicy chili, embarrassingly admitting, “This is going to hurt when I get out of my a**e.”

Unfortunately, the sweet drink did little to neutralize the chillies, causing Mitch to gasp for a glass of milk while his nose was dripping.

Milk contains a protein called casein, which is more effective than water at neutralizing the taste of hot peppers.

Mitch was famously linked to Ella Ding in Married At First Sight earlier this year.

Ella claims she hasn’t seen Mitch at the MAFS since January final reunion that aired at the end of March.

In April, the Melbourne esthetician launched a stabbing attack on Mitch, accusing him of being a love rat.

‘[Mitch] does not believe in monogamous relationships. Mitchell is a mystery,” she told The Handbags podcast.

Ella added: “I’ve dated a lot of guys and I’m good at reading people. I’ve never met anyone like Mitchell. He’s wired so differently.

“His first thing was, ‘I don’t really believe in marriage.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t I have a ring on and read your vows? [to me]?’”

The controversial couple broke up during their final vows, but then rekindled their relationship.

Ella believes their relationship broke down when jealous Mitch blocked her “on every platform” after seeing photos of her on the beach with fellow groom Brent Vitiello on Valentine’s Day this year.

“I went to the show not to meet another f**kboy. They gave it to me on a silver platter,” Ella complained.

“If anything, Mitch is the worst guy I’ve ever dated. The head f**kery… I’ve never experienced it, and I’m still trying to figure it out.