Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported murder of more than a dozen feral horses in northeastern Arizona.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they are investigating the horse deaths, but did not release any details.

Phoenix TV station KTVK reported Saturday that witnesses told them 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes.

“The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, cruel animal cruelty pose a very real danger to humans and animals,” Scott Beckstead, campaign manager and horse welfare specialist for the Washington DC-based Center for a Human Economy. KTVK. “We hope for prompt and aggressive action from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.”

Simone Nederland of the Salt River Wild Horse Management group in Arizona said the horses are “not protected by the federal government, not protected by state laws, so it’s sickening that someone could just come here and kill them.”

The dead horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger Districts, according to the Forest Service, which said in a statement they are “coordination with appropriate officials to support the investigation.”

Meanwhile, a $20,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year.

The Bureau of Land Management announced last week that the National Mustang Association pledged to double its previous $10,000 reward in the case.

It is unknown whether the cases in Nevada and Arizona are related.

Authorities said five mortally injured horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Ely.

They said the horses were all within 600 yards of each other, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of US Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the murders as part of enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.

