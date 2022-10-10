Wild Hearts’ monsters will make you feel threatened — even the cute ones

The makers of wild heartsan upcoming hunting game from Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force, really want you to feel threatened while playing. Just like the Monster Hunter series, the target in wild hearts is to take down gigantic, almost mythological creatures by making clever use of a variety of weapons and gadgets. When I play these games, I often feel guilty watching a dinosaur-like creature stumble away while I stalk it with a giant sword in hand. But according to wild hearts director Kotaro Hirata, one of the main design goals was to avoid that feeling – and that goes for every creature you encounter.

“We didn’t want the players to feel bad for beating a monster,” he says The edge. “We didn’t really go for fear, but more for the threat of nature suddenly becoming dangerous for you.”

wild hearts throws players into a feudal Japan-inspired fantasy world teeming with dangerous creatures called Kemono. It’s a mix of hunting and crafting, so you not only kill monsters, but also use strange gadgets – called Karakuri – to take them down in inventive ways.

Here’s a seven-minute gameplay trailer to give you an idea of ​​the game:

The game is published by EA and for developer Omega Force – best known for the hack-and-slash action series Dynasty Warriors — it was part of a concerted effort to broaden the studio’s audience, especially outside of Japan. “This is a completely new genre for us,” says Hirata. “We have the Dynasty Warriors series as a strong pillar for Omega Force, and we wanted to build another pillar.”

That said, the team did have some experience. Hirata previously worked on the Attack on Titan games, which are similarly about taking down giant enemies, and fellow director Takuto Edagawa worked on the crafting game Dragon Quest Builders. “We were able to integrate both experiences into this new game,” says Edagawa.

Given the outbreak success of Monster Hunter: World, which became Capcom’s best-selling release, it makes a lot of sense to explore the hunting genre, especially for a studio looking to make a big splash. And there were a few places where Omega Force hopes to differentiate itself. A core philosophy of the game’s design is that players gain a lot of control over how they interact with the world – including making weird gadgets that look like some sort of old technology. “We wanted to give players a lot of freedom of movement and control over how they fight, especially by using our Karakuri crafting element,” explains Hirata. You can also fight these monsters solo or with up to two other players via co-op, where the difficulty can be adjusted based on the number of players.

Image: EA

And of course the monsters themselves are a big part of the experience. Hirata says they were designed with the keywords “animals” and “nature” in mind. Some of the creatures shown so far include a fiery monkey and an icy wolf, both of which are huge. However, all creatures have one thing in common: they are dangerous. “There is a certain aspect of the monsters that can be charming or even whimsical,” Edagawa says. “But We Wanted You” want to fight them.”

“We Wanted You” want to fight them”

Which brings us back to the idea of ​​not feeling guilty for taking down a majestic beast.

“That’s a core element of our game,” Hirata says. “We wanted you, even if they are comical, to feel a threat, a sense of danger from this Kemono. As you fight them, they’ll change shape, they’ll evolve, and we wanted to make sure the player felt like their life was in danger as they battle these evolving, natural beasts.