Wild collection of items fished from local wetlands in Werribee, Melbourne, including illegal drugs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fed up with the state of their local wetlands, a family has taken to the water to try and clean it up – they’ve dug up more than they bargained for when they discover a huge stash of used nangs.

Paul Rushworth, his daughter Jane Rushworth and her partner Dylan Forbes scoured the water in the 35-hectare Heathdale Glen Orden Wetlands in Werribee, Melbourne’s southwest, last month.

Using a 22.5kg salvage magnet, the trio took out ‘loads of rubbish’, including a mangy scooter, a pram, three bicycles and other smaller scooters.

Local residents Paul Rushworth (pictured), Jane Rushworth and Dylan Forbes scoured the water in the 35-hectare Heathdale Glen Orden Wetlands in Werribee, south-west Melbourne, last month, pulling out ‘loads of rubbish’

A few kicks to keep the spirits up.. Posted by Paul Rushworth on Monday, December 26, 2022

The group also discovered a large quantity of small nitrous oxide or nitrous oxide canisters, colloquially called nangs, which are usually used in whipped cream dispensers but have become a popular inhalant for people looking to get high.

It is an offense in Victoria to supply or sell nitrous oxide if it is suspected that it is being inhaled for non-therapeutic purposes.

Mr Forbes told Daily Mail Australia that the removal of the nangs into the waters was ‘quite gross’.

‘[There were] 100 probably, I think we still had bits of the box it came in, probably just a day or two,” Mr. Forbes said.

“The scooters and bike still work pretty well and we’re giving them away to a few people me and Jane know.”

Mr Rushworth even jumped into the murky waters after the magnet got stuck when they got the heavy scooter out of the wetlands (pictured)

A vision was also posted on social media of Mr Rushworth riding a ‘b****y good bike’ that the group had dragged down a path out of the mire.

The enthusiastic environmentalist even jumped into the murky waters after the magnet got stuck when they were getting the heavy scooter out of the wetlands.

“Some of the junk (particularly motorcycles) was too heavy for the magnet, so I went in,” the father said on social media.

“It saddens me that some people care so little about their environment, but it was good to give back to those in the community who appreciate the wetland.”

Mr Rushworth said the ‘Co2 canisters’ were used for ‘a sort of 20 second high, they apparently call them Nangs’ (pictured, the nitrous oxide canisters used as illegal recreational drugs

The group discovered a large quantity of small nitrous oxide canisters, which are manufactured for pain and anesthesia for use in hospitals, but are also used illegally to get high quickly

A vision of Mr Rushworth on a ‘b***** good bike’ that the group had dragged down a path out of the mire was also posted on social media

The salvagers live within walking distance of the wetlands and cleared due to concerns about their local environment.

Other items recovered included two shopping trolleys, a tire, fishing tackle and a listless eel that Mr. Rushworth attempted to rescue before releasing it back into the water.

They took the pile of junk to a trash can in the park area in hopes that the Wyndham City Council would take it away.

Last week, only the motor scooter and shopping carts were on the site.

“It saddens me that some people care so little about their environment, but it was good to give back to those in the community who do appreciate the wetland,” said Mr Rushworth (pictured, the scooter)