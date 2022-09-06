Wild bush footy melee sees a umpires allegedly attacked with scissors as players hid in sheds

<!–

Referees were attacked with scissors and projectiles and a bushfooty team was forced to barricade itself in a locker room after violent spectators flooded the field in a Northern Territory AFL grand final last Saturday.

There was already bad blood between the Katherine Camels and the Ngukurr Bulldogs in the BFRL competition after an all-in melee in a clash weeks earlier.

After the siren in their grand final – won by the Camels 14.9 (93) to 7.22 (64) – unruly spectators stormed the field and forced the players and umpires to flee.

A referee was injured and three people were arrested and later fined for disorderly conduct in a public place.

“Unfortunately there is a bit of bad blood… this is unfortunate for the Camels – they deserve better than this,” a livestream commentator said when the incident took place.

The Katherine Camels released a statement after the event to confirm that all of their players were safe after the attack.

“Apologies to those on the ground and at home watching the disgraceful behavior and physical abuse after the game with fists and weapons from our players, the umpires and the spectators tonight, everyone is safe,” the statement read.

The Katherine Camels were finally able to celebrate their premiership hours after the match ended and the unruly spectators who had allegedly attacked referees had moved

Players tried to protect the umpires in scary scenes where spectators ran onto the pitch and attacked them with scissors, bottles and cans

Camel President Tim Delaney told the ABC that the situation quickly escalated after the siren.

“There was a bit of pushing and shoving towards the end of the game and then the crowd came running and throwing stuff,” he said.

“Some of the boys said they were being chased with scissors and knives.

“It got scary fast.”

Camel coach Mark Tyrrell told the NT News that his side had been warned of an exit strategy ahead of the match in case tensions mounted.

“We were told, ‘Be prepared, if they lose, you guys need to have an exit strategy of what you’re going to do after the game,'” he said.

“We told our boys, if something looks like it’s going to turn into a pear shape, just go away, don’t take revenge, just go.

“The worst thing we probably did was run… then they started chasing and it just exploded.”

Katherine Camels coach Mark Tyrrell (center) with players Aaron Moules and Dan Vercoe

Tyrell said the rioters were all onlookers and praised the opposition team for their efforts to stop the violence.

“The Ngukurr guys tried to stop it,” he said.

“It’s just devastating… it’s just sad.”

“There were kids who were stuck in the middle of what eventually happened.

“Projectiles were thrown. Heaps of bottles, bottles of water. They were all full.

“They took chairs off the couch. We’re talking about children from eight to men of fifty.’

AFLNT is investigating the incident.

“The AFLNT will follow proper procedure in investigating the incident and will take all relevant actions with regard to those involved as part of this process,” the statement said.