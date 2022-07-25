Wild brawl at DisneyWorld started when one family refused to let woman cut in line to be with hers

One of the families involved in the massive brawl that broke out at the Disney World resort in Florida on Wednesday provided their own video of the shocking fight that left at least one person hospitalized.

In the shocking early images that spread like wildfire on social media, the two sides were seen to disagree over proper queuing etiquette. Both families were queuing for Mickey’s PhilharMagic when a member of a family left to get her phone off an electric scooter.

When she returned to her family’s position in line, another family — all in white shirts and red shorts — prevented her and forced the young woman to move the row further, according to WDWNT.

As they left the theater, the pushed girl’s family confronted the other group: ‘Listen, man, we don’t want any trouble; we don’t appreciate you pushing my younger sister’ said one of them

As they left the theater, the pushed girl’s family confronted the other group: ‘Listen, man, we don’t want any trouble; we don’t appreciate you pushing my younger sister,” one of them said.

Then it escalated to screaming and finally to the brawl that has since gone viral. The brother of the girl who was being pushed eventually started pushing back and the punches started to play out.

The new video footage shows two of Disney’s “cast members” and several guests trying to stop the fighting.

One man was hospitalized with a severe cut to the face, while others suffered a series of minor cuts and bruises.

Some reports suggested that a group had stolen or damaged several of their opponents’ personal items, including cell phones and designer clothes, although this could not be verified.

Footage of the incident quickly set social media on fire, but was later removed from video-sharing platform TikTok.

Shortened clips of the brawl have continued to circulate on Twitter and Facebook, showing how the chaos has left trash and clothing all over the ground as frightened families tried to protect their children from the chaos.

Orange County Sheriffs, the Reedy Creek Fire Department, and paramedics were all called to the scene shortly afterward to assist in defusing the situation and treating wounds.

Incidents of mass violence at Disney parks have increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Florida resort reporting more than half a dozen reports this year alone.